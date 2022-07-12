10 Places to Take the Kids This Summer in Greater Palm Springs

Prepare to take flight.

Recognized by CNN Travel as one of the top aviation museums in the world, Palm Springs Air Museum houses more than 70 aircraft that flew in the name of liberty during World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars. In addition to exhibitions, lectures, and film screenings, the museum has fun flight simulators for the kids. Though adventurers age 13 and older may prefer to book a 30-minute flight in an actual warbird.

Catch some air.

Pro skateboarder Tony Hawk was among the first to test out the new X-Park in La Quinta, which opened earlier this year. The 40,000-square-foot concrete skate park is one of the largest in the state, with a combi bowl, a pump track, a street plaza, a kidney bowl, and a flow bowl with a mini ramp. On the west end of the valley, try Palm Springs Skate Park or Desert Hot Springs Skate Park. The kids can outfit their ride with fresh threads and new gear — you’ll find what you need at Más More Better Skate Shop in Desert Hot Springs or Rhythm Skate Shop in Palm Springs.