10 Places to Take the Kids This Summer in Greater Palm Springs

Palm Springs Air Museum.
Prepare to take flight.
Recognized by CNN Travel as one of the top aviation museums in the world, Palm Springs Air Museum houses more than 70 aircraft that flew in the name of liberty during World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars. In addition to exhibitions, lectures, and film screenings, the museum has fun flight simulators for the kids. Though adventurers age 13 and older may prefer to book a 30-minute flight in an actual warbird.
Catch some air.
Pro skateboarder Tony Hawk was among the first to test out the new X-Park in La Quinta, which opened earlier this year. The 40,000-square-foot concrete skate park is one of the largest in the state, with a combi bowl, a pump track, a street plaza, a kidney bowl, and a flow bowl with a mini ramp. On the west end of the valley, try Palm Springs Skate Park or Desert Hot Springs Skate Park. The kids can outfit their ride with fresh threads and new gear — you’ll find what you need at Más More Better Skate Shop in Desert Hot Springs or Rhythm Skate Shop in Palm Springs.
The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens.
Visit the animals.
Explore diverse desert habitats from Australia to Zimbabwe — and meet the species that are native to those regions — at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert, which recently expanded with a rhino habitat. Arrive early so the kids see the greatest number of animals and to participate in activities like walking with wallabies and feeding the giraffes. You’ll also find a variety of local critters, like ducks, geese, and turtles, in the picturesque ponds at La Quinta Park and Palm Desert Civic Center Park.
Aubrey Anaya
A Day With Aubrey
You may recognize soon-to-be sixth-grader Aubrey Anaya as the Good Morning America kid correspondent from this year’s Super Bowl. A resident of Indio and participant in the Fuel Up to Play 60 student wellness program at Dr. Carreon Academy, she shares her picks for a getaway in Greater Palm Springs. fueluptoplay60.com
MORNING:
“I enjoy hiking at the Indian Canyons hiking trails. There’s water to get wet and feel fresh.”
NOON:
“I like to go have ice cream at Lappert’s in Palm Desert. My favorite flavor is cookies and cream, but I also love the crazy shakes.”
NIGHT:
“I enjoy going to the movies at The River at Rancho Mirage because we can have dinner and movies in one spot. My favorite restaurant is Yard House.”
