10 Spots to Watch Super Bowl 54 in the Desert

The Kansas City Chiefs make their first Super Bowl appearance since 1969, while the San Francisco 49ers return for the first time since 2013. Super Bowl 54 begins at 3:30 p.m. (PST) in Miami, but of course the pre-game starts well before that when some of the best commercials of the year will air.
Grammy-nominated singer Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem, while Jennifer Lopez, who was just in the desert at the start of January for the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala for her performance in the film, Hustlers, will be joined by Shakira for the halftime show.
The 49ers’ have achieved five Super Bowl championships to put them behind the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers (six) for most Super Bowl wins in NFL history. The Kansas City Chiefs will appear in their first Super Bowl in 50 years and their third appearance ever.
Here are 10 places in the desert where you can enjoy the game (there are plenty more) and the big-screen experience.
MORONGO CASINO
Your ticket gets you an all you can eat buffet, a soda, two drinks (beer or wine if the guest is 21 & over), souvenir photo, raffle ticket for drawing, and a swag bag (while supplies last). General admission seating and you will be sharing a table with other guests. Tables will be randomly assigned to your party. Must be 18 or over to attend.
morongocasinoresort.com
LAS CASUELAS TERRAZA, PALM SPRINGS
The game will be televised in the cantina where guests at Las Casuelas Terraza enjoy complimentary appetizers with the purchase of any drink from the first quarter through halftime. During the airing of the game, enjoy delicious margaritas, cervezas, and cocktails, plus fresh and house made $1 chicharrón street tacos in the cantina bar.
lascasuelas.com
AGUA CALIENTE CASINO RANCHO MIRAGE
All the pleasures of watching the big game are here with a 40-foot screen and surround sound, a special dining menu, commemoratve T-shirt, pom poms, foam fngers, and rally towels. Guest appearances from former NFL stars Jamal Anderson and Jeremy Newberry. You can also enter to win a 48-inch flat screen TV, a foosball table, or recliner themed to match your favorite team. Doors open at 2 p.m. All day seating opens at 11 a.m. Both have VIP options. Guest appearance by former All-Pro football players Jamal Anderson and Jeremy Newberry.
hotwatercasino.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY AGUA CALIENTE CASINO RESORT SPA
You can choose from all-day seating starting at 11 a.m. or show up at 2 p.m.
LULU CALIFORNIA BISTRO, PALM SPRINGS
At its “indoor tailgate party, you will enjoy a buffet, a selection of locally brewed beers, cocktails, and drink specials from Patrón Tequila. Take in the game on a 120-inch screen or on the new large TVs surrounding the spacious upstairs terrace. The party starts at 1 p.m. and ends when the game is over – that’s more than six hours of delicious food and fun for only $27.99 per person.
lulupalmsprings.com
AUGUSTINE CASINO
Cafe 54 is the place to be on Feb. 2. Catch all the football action inside or on the flat screen TVs throughout the casino floor. Enjoy a stadium-style buffet at Cafe 54 for $14.95 per person.
augustinecasino.com
YARD HOUSE
They will be turning down the classic rock and turning up the volume on the TVs – so you can watch the game, the halftime show, and the commercials – plus they have more than 100 beers on tap, so you will probably find one you like. Full menu ranges from small plates to steaks and seafood.
yardhouse.com/sports
DRAUGHTSMAN
This Palm Springs spot has plenty of TVs, beers on tap, a large drink menu, and a tasty all-you-can-eat menu ranging from Pimeno cheese dip to tacos, hot dogs, and burgers. Join them on Sunday for an all inclusive gridiron classic. Reserve tickets for 3-8 p.m. viewing.
draughtsmanpalmsprings.com
PALM SPRINGS VILLAGE PUB
With their 40 large flat screens and a humongous 80-inch model, you’ll never miss a Super Bowl play. Full sound throughout the entire establishment, so it’s just like being at home except with a lot of friends. Ample indoor seating and a huge outdoor patio fronting Palm Canyon Drive. No reservations; first-come, first-served. Full menu to choose from.
palmspringsvillagepub.com
PLAYOFFS SPORTS BAR
A neighborhood sports pub in Desert Hot Springs has14 flat screen TVs. Try one of 10 tap beer selections from a frosty cold glass or choose one of its 30 tequilas or vodkas to make your favorite cocktail. A pub style menu is available with everything from taquitos to chicken wings. Reserve your seat for $25 that includes lunch and a chance in a drawing for a TV.
playoffsdhs.com
STUFT BAR & GRILL
Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill has won awards for not only their pizza but also for best sports bar by Palm Springs Life readers. Grab the crew (or the whole family) and head over for flat screen TVs, craft beers, and some of the best pizza in Coachella Valley. Locations in Palm Desert and La Quinta.
stuftpizzabarandgrill.com