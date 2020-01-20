10 Spots to Watch Super Bowl 54 in the Desert

The Kansas City Chiefs make their first Super Bowl appearance since 1969, while the San Francisco 49ers return for the first time since 2013. Super Bowl 54 begins at 3:30 p.m. (PST) in Miami, but of course the pre-game starts well before that when some of the best commercials of the year will air.

Grammy-nominated singer Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem, while Jennifer Lopez, who was just in the desert at the start of January for the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala for her performance in the film, Hustlers, will be joined by Shakira for the halftime show.

The 49ers’ have achieved five Super Bowl championships to put them behind the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers (six) for most Super Bowl wins in NFL history. The Kansas City Chiefs will appear in their first Super Bowl in 50 years and their third appearance ever.

Here are 10 places in the desert where you can enjoy the game (there are plenty more) and the big-screen experience.

MORONGO CASINO

Your ticket gets you an all you can eat buffet, a soda, two drinks (beer or wine if the guest is 21 & over), souvenir photo, raffle ticket for drawing, and a swag bag (while supplies last). General admission seating and you will be sharing a table with other guests. Tables will be randomly assigned to your party. Must be 18 or over to attend.

morongocasinoresort.com

LAS CASUELAS TERRAZA, PALM SPRINGS

The game will be televised in the cantina where guests at Las Casuelas Terraza enjoy complimentary appetizers with the purchase of any drink from the first quarter through halftime. During the airing of the game, enjoy delicious margaritas, cervezas, and cocktails, plus fresh and house made $1 chicharrón street tacos in the cantina bar.

lascasuelas.com