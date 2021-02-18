Match Made in Palm Springs

Gardner will man the kitchen at the Uptown Gastropub while Rhine takes care of the front. That decision was easy for Rhine. “I can’t cook,” he says. “I think I’ve built the success of Eight4Nine as being very much a member of the community, a face of the community. I’ve always excelled in hospitality, I believe.”

Choosing to open during a pandemic? That decision was partly a matter of the numbers adding up, Rhine says. “Chad came to me with an opportunity to open 1501, and it was too good to pass up.” Rhine says. “I love the space. Both Chad and I have a great following here in Palm Springs, and I think people are eager to get out and eat. So I don’t think I’ll have any problem filling it up.”

Rhine plans to appease diners with a menu featuring both small and large plate meals featuring a new bent on “comfort pub food” influenced by Rhine’s native Scotland and United Kingdom ties.

“We wanted to take the success from Eight4Nine, and just take as much of the things that are working here as possible, and take them over there and adapt them to work in a casual setting,” Rhine says. “And what I’ve found works here is having a little bit of variety for everyone. So yes, we are going to have small plates, we’ll have sandwiches, we’ll have full entrees. So someone can come in and enjoy a sandwich and a beer, or they can sit down and have a three-course meal.”