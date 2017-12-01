Hundreds of art and music lovers flocked to the 17th Annual Rancho Mirage Art Affair, Nov. 4-5, held at the Rancho Mirage Community Park on San Jacinto Drive.

The Art Affaire has successfully paired a wonderful selection of art in one, two, and three-dimensional art forms ranging from photography to sculpture, painting to jewelry, printmaking to metal work accompanied by a variety of music especially smooth jazz and blues.

Up-and-coming saxophone sensation and hometown boy Chase Huna kicked off musical proceedings Nov. 4 leading up to a performance by the always captivating Lao Tizer Band later that afternoon. On Nov. 5, local duo The Smooth Brothers took the stage, warming the boards for a scintillating performance to close the show by the José Neto Band. Neto, a Brazilian-born, classically trained guitarist and composer, is a longtime collaborator with Steve Winwood and is currently on tour with him.

For more information about the Rancho Mirage Art Affaire, contact Mike Schlange at 760-324-4511, ext. 273 or via email at mikes@ranchomirageca.gov.