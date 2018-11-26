More than 750 guests filled the garden Nov. 3 at the Deepwell estate of Jane and Mark Garrison for the 19th annual Palm Springs Garden Party for the Human Rights Campaign.

Arlene Rosenthal and Brian Wanzek received the Advocate for Equality Awards. Rosenthal is a custom clothing designer, community activist, president of the Well of the Desert food bank and support center, and OperaArts.

Wanzek, better known as Bella da Ball, serves as an ambassador for the community and hosts Drag Queen Story Hour at the Palm Springs Public Library.

Emcee Bryan Gallo of KMIR was the emcee, and Donald Osborne, co-star on CNBC’s Jay Leno’s Garage, was auctioneer.