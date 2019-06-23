20 Things to Do in July

LAUGH: Spanish Comedy Slam / July 20
“In America today, people want to learn about each other,” comedian Alex Reymundo says of the almost-universal appeal of Latino comedy. The funnyman (and fledgling tequila mogul) is part of a growing class of Latin American humorists cracking up audiences with quips about cultural quirks and clashes.
Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella celebrates that movement with its Spanish Comedy Slam, which stars Reymundo as headliner alongside stand-up standouts Luz Pazos, Rene Garcia, Carlos Rodriguez, and Anthony Kay. The 21-and-over show will feature laugh-out-loud observational comedy in both Spanish and English.
Alex Reymundo
Anthony Kay
Carlos Rodriguez
Luz Pazos
Rene Garcia
Fans of Reymundo can expect his signature unfiltered perspective — with a few surprises. “[I’m telling] the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth,” the comedian asserts, adding, “I’m calling this tour, ‘Working on the New Stuff.’ You can expect a lot of new material from me.”
And if any budding jokesters find their way into the audience, Reymundo aims to inspire. “I am hoping younger Latino comedians will see me,” he states, “and think, ‘Hey, there’s a path for me, too.’ ” spotlight29.com
GO: SKATELIFE / THROUGH JULY 15
Skatelife, an ehibit at Art Pop across from the Arrive Hotel in Palm Springs, includes virtual reality (VR) videos, prints, and old school 3D, of professional and semi pro skateboarders. The exhibit is a celebration of each athlete’s creativity and talent, while demonstrating a progression of technology from 3D photographs to digital images to VR. cinerebelvr.com
GO: Fourth of July Picnic / July 4
Cue up “America the Beautiful” and don your red, white, and blue for an Independence Day celebration at Palm Desert’s Civic Center Park featuring food vendors, live music, and, of course, a spectacular fireworks show. cityofpalmdesert.org
GO: Independence Day Pool Party / July 4
The coolest way to watch Fourth of July fireworks in the desert: kicking back at the Palm Springs Swim Center. Work on your tan while the kiddos make a splash with games and inflatable slides. palmspringsca.gov
• See related story: Where to Celebrate 4th of July in the Desert.
GROOVE: Cate Le Bon / July 5
Le Bon performs songs from her nostalgic fifth studio album — written in complete solitude in North West England’s Lake District — at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown. pappyandharriets.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PAPPY & HARRIET’S
Cate Le Bon
GROOVE: Jethro Tull / July 5
The legendary progressive-rock band makes a stop at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio on a tour commemorating the 50th anniversary of their 1968 album This Was, home to hits including “Some Day the Sun Won’t Shine for You” and “My Sunday Feeling.” fantasyspringsresort.com
• See related story: Read our Q&A with Ian Anderson and what to expect at the show.
GROOVE: William Tyler / July 5
As a lead-up to the big Moreno Beach–based festival in October, Desert Daze hosts a series of intimate shows at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs. This free event features folk guitarist William Tyler in the hotel’s cozy Amigo Room bar. acehotel.com
WATCH: Spring Awakening / July 5–14
Palm Canyon Theatre stages this angsty, eight-time Grammy-winning rock musical about a group of German teenagers’ explorations with relationships and sexuality. palmcanyontheatre.org
WATCH: Putney Swope / July 11
Palm Springs Art Museum’s Annenberg Theater themed its free, three-month-long film series “Summer of ’69” in a celebration of all things 1960s. See Putney Swope (1969), Robert Downey Sr.’s satirical comedy about race and corporate advertising. psmuseum.org
GO: Desert Classic DanceSport Championships / July 11–14
Held at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, this international dance competition features pros, amateurs, and youth dancers battling it out for the top spot in more than 50 categories. desertclassicdancesport.com
GROOVE: Hotel California / July 13
The long-haired Eagles tribute band performs classics like “Take It Easy” and “Hotel California” at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage. hotwatercasino.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY AGUA CALIENTE CASINOS
Hotel California
GROOVE: E.L.O. Experience / July 19
This energetic cover band, fronted by Jeff Lynne soundalike Andy
Louis, is the next best thing to seeing Electric Light Orchestra live. They pay tribute to favorites such as “Telephone Line” and “Mr. Blue Sky” at Agua Caliente in Rancho Mirage. hotwatercasino.com
LISTEN: Gerardo de la Torre / July 24
Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre pairs up with local nonprofit OperaArts to present a concert with up-and-coming Mexican opera singer Gerardo de la Torre in Cathedral City. Born into a musical family, the baritone won his first singing competition when he was still in elementary school. cvrep.org
WATCH: Shampoo / July 25
Screen Shampoo (1975), a satire of 1960s sexual politics enacted on the day Richard Nixon was elected, during the Annenberg Theater’s “Summer of ’69” film series. psmusuem.org
WATCH: Spaceballs / July 26
Summer nights mean dive-in movies at the Arrive hotel in Palm Springs. This month, they showcase Mel Brooks’ 1987 Star Wars parody, Spaceballs. Fun fact: Tesla played off the film’s starship speeds when naming its acceleration modes. arrivehotels.com
GROOVE: The Queen Extravaganza / July 27
Hand-selected by Queen’s Roger Taylor and Brian May (and endorsed by the 13 million YouTube viewers who watched his audition video), Queen Extravaganza frontman Marc Martel has the vocal chops to do justice to “Killer Queen,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and more. See the tribute act at Agua Caliente in Rancho Mirage. hotwatercasino.com
GROOVE: ’70s Soul Jam /July 27
Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes, Good Times star Jimmie “JJ” Walker, and “You Make Me Feel Brand New” singers, The Sylistics, appear at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella for a night of throwback entertainment that’s good for the soul. spotlight29.com
WATCH: Kristin Towers-Rowles / July 28
Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre’s summer cabaret series features award-winning actress, singer, and director Kristin-Towers Rowles in A Perfect Lineage. The production traces Rowles’ own lineage back to her grandmother, MGM darling and Hollywood pioneer Kathryn Grayson. See it at CVRep’s new location in Cathedral City. cvrep.org
LISTEN: The Waring Piano Concert / July 31
Calling all Tchaikovsky fans: The Waring International Piano Competition, whose mission is to inspire appreciation for classical piano, brings a melodic live concert to the Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre in Cathedral City. cvrep.org
