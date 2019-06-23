20 Things to Do in July

GROOVE: E.L.O. Experience / July 19

This energetic cover band, fronted by Jeff Lynne soundalike Andy

Louis, is the next best thing to seeing Electric Light Orchestra live. They pay tribute to favorites such as “Telephone Line” and “Mr. Blue Sky” at Agua Caliente in Rancho Mirage. hotwatercasino.com

LISTEN: Gerardo de la Torre / July 24

Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre pairs up with local nonprofit OperaArts to present a concert with up-and-coming Mexican opera singer Gerardo de la Torre in Cathedral City. Born into a musical family, the baritone won his first singing competition when he was still in elementary school. cvrep.org

WATCH: Shampoo / July 25

Screen Shampoo (1975), a satire of 1960s sexual politics enacted on the day Richard Nixon was elected, during the Annenberg Theater’s “Summer of ’69” film series. psmusuem.org

WATCH: Spaceballs / July 26

Summer nights mean dive-in movies at the Arrive hotel in Palm Springs. This month, they showcase Mel Brooks’ 1987 Star Wars parody, Spaceballs. Fun fact: Tesla played off the film’s starship speeds when naming its acceleration modes. arrivehotels.com

GROOVE: The Queen Extravaganza / July 27

Hand-selected by Queen’s Roger Taylor and Brian May (and endorsed by the 13 million YouTube viewers who watched his audition video), Queen Extravaganza frontman Marc Martel has the vocal chops to do justice to “Killer Queen,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and more. See the tribute act at Agua Caliente in Rancho Mirage. hotwatercasino.com

GROOVE: ’70s Soul Jam /July 27

Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes, Good Times star Jimmie “JJ” Walker, and “You Make Me Feel Brand New” singers, The Sylistics, appear at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella for a night of throwback entertainment that’s good for the soul. spotlight29.com

WATCH: Kristin Towers-Rowles / July 28

Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre’s summer cabaret series features award-winning actress, singer, and director Kristin-Towers Rowles in A Perfect Lineage. The production traces Rowles’ own lineage back to her grandmother, MGM darling and Hollywood pioneer Kathryn Grayson. See it at CVRep’s new location in Cathedral City. cvrep.org

LISTEN: The Waring Piano Concert / July 31

Calling all Tchaikovsky fans: The Waring International Piano Competition, whose mission is to inspire appreciation for classical piano, brings a melodic live concert to the Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre in Cathedral City. cvrep.org