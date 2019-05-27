20 Things to Do in June

PHOTOGRAPH BY COLBY TARSITANO

Splash House returns this summer at three Palm Springs hotels.

8. GO: Splash House / June 7–9

DJs spin poolside at this festival that spreads out over four Palm Springs venues: the Saguaro, the Renaissance, the Riviera, and the Palm Springs Air Museum. General admission was sold out at press time, but tickets for the August iteration are still available. splashhouse.com

9. GROOVE: Murder by Death and Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers / June 8

Indie-Americana band Murder by Death rock the Pappy & Harriet’s stage with tunes off their 2019 album, The Other Shore. Against Me!’s punk-rock frontwoman Laura Jane Grace follows with songs from her solo project. pappyandharriets.com

10. GROOVE: Patty Griffin / June 9

The Maine native’s stripped-down songs have been covered by everyone from Jessica Simpson to the Dixie Chicks. Hear the originals at Pappy & Harriet’s. pappyandharriets.com

11. GROOVE: Bill Callahan / June 13

Lo-fi artist Bill Callahan, known for his baritone voice and dryly delivered lyricism, makes an appearance at Pappy & Harriet’s. pappyandharriets.com

12. GROOVE: Idyllwild Songwriters Festival / June 13–16

Grammy-nominated songwriter Brett Perkins founded this free festival last year in nearby (and blissfully cool) Idyllwild, a 45-minute drive from Palm Springs. Talented songsters perform their original works in community concerts around town. fb.com/idyllwild songwritersfestival

13. WATCH: Bite Me / June 14

The film Bite Me has a classic rom-com plot — until you learn that the protagonist believes she’s a vampire, and her charming love interest is an IRS agent auditing her “vampire church.” A Q&A with the screenwriter and star follow the screening at Palm Springs Cultural Center. bitemethefilm.com

14. GROOVE: Art Laboe’s Summer Love Jam / June 15

The eighth annual Summer Love Jam at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage features MC Magic, Baby Bash, Frankie J, Tierra, and Lighter Shade of Brown. hotwatercasino.com

15. GO: Palm Springs International ShortFest / June 18–24

In its 25-year history, ShortFest has presented more than 100 shorts that have gone on to nab Oscar nominations. View some of this year’s contenders at Palm Springs Cultural Center’s Camelot Theatres. psfilmfest.org

16. GROOVE: Ailee / June 22

K-pop artist Ailee’s 2013 EP sold out across Korea within a day. The pop star appears stateside at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. fantasyspringsresort.com