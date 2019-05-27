20 Things to Do in June

1. GROOVE: Summer Rap Jam / June 29
Warren G has friends in high places. He’s Dr. Dre’s half-brother, and he spent the early 1990s rapping alongside childhood pals Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg in the group 213. But the musician’s success isn’t due solely to his time in the Dogg house. At the request of director John Singleton, G produced the song “Indo Smoke” for Poetic Justice’s soundtrack in 1993. Def Jam Recordings signed him based on the tune’s success, and five studio albums (and two Grammy nods) followed.
If G was one of the kings of ’90s rap, the Ying Yang Twins owned the early aughts — as fans of their 2000 single “Whistle While You Twurk” can attest. Consisting of rappers Kaine and D-Roc (bios are quick to establish that “they are not actually twin brothers”), the duo collaborated with Lil Jon on 2002’s “Get Low” and found themselves on heavy club rotation.
Nightclubs, it seems, are often where stars arise. Rumor has it that North Carolina–born performer Petey Pablo caught the ear of Jive Records’ A&R man by rapping in a New York City club bathroom. He released Diary of a Sinner: 1st Entry with the label in 2001, scooping up a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.
All three artists appear at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella for a sizzling summer show — so get ready to “Regulate,” “Shake,” and “Freek-a-Leek.” spotlight29.com
2. TASTE: Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week / Through June 9
Desert foodies look forward to Restaurant Week all year long — for good reason. More than 100 area restaurants participate, offering special values for lunch and dinner. dinegps.com
3. SEE: Hugh Kaptur: Organic Desert Architecture / Through June 17
View sketches, models, and photographs from midcentury modern architect Hugh Kaptur at the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center. psmuseum.org
4. GO: Lavender Festival / Through June 30
Highland Springs Ranch & Inn and 123 Farm in Cherry Valley (a scenic 40-minute drive from Palm Springs) celebrate the lavender harvest with organic goods, live music, farm-to-table eats, and fun workshops. Take the perfect purple-hued Insta shot in the fields. hsresort.com
5. GROOVE: Mystic Braves / June 1
Psych-rockers Mystic Braves became the face of the L.A. garage band revival with their 2013 single “Trippin’ Like I Do.” Hear their 1960s-styled songs at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown. pappyandharriets.com
6. GO: Graffiti Date Night / June 6
Palm Desert’s Westfield shopping center teamed up with local art supply store Flat Black for a series of date nights with an edge: Master artists help you and your sweetheart create a graffiti painting. westfield.com/palmdesert
7. GROOVE: Jim Lauderdale / June 7
Fans of this Grammy-winning songwriter’s all-American, bluegrass sound may be surprised to learn that he counts The Beatles among his biggest influences — keep an ear out for hints of the British invasion during his set at Pappy & Harriet’s. pappyandharriets.com
Splash House returns this summer at three Palm Springs hotels.
8. GO: Splash House / June 7–9
DJs spin poolside at this festival that spreads out over four Palm Springs venues: the Saguaro, the Renaissance, the Riviera, and the Palm Springs Air Museum. General admission was sold out at press time, but tickets for the August iteration are still available. splashhouse.com
9. GROOVE: Murder by Death and Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers / June 8
Indie-Americana band Murder by Death rock the Pappy & Harriet’s stage with tunes off their 2019 album, The Other Shore. Against Me!’s punk-rock frontwoman Laura Jane Grace follows with songs from her solo project. pappyandharriets.com
10. GROOVE: Patty Griffin / June 9
The Maine native’s stripped-down songs have been covered by everyone from Jessica Simpson to the Dixie Chicks. Hear the originals at Pappy & Harriet’s. pappyandharriets.com
11. GROOVE: Bill Callahan / June 13
Lo-fi artist Bill Callahan, known for his baritone voice and dryly delivered lyricism, makes an appearance at Pappy & Harriet’s. pappyandharriets.com
12. GROOVE: Idyllwild Songwriters Festival / June 13–16
Grammy-nominated songwriter Brett Perkins founded this free festival last year in nearby (and blissfully cool) Idyllwild, a 45-minute drive from Palm Springs. Talented songsters perform their original works in community concerts around town. fb.com/idyllwild songwritersfestival
13. WATCH: Bite Me / June 14
The film Bite Me has a classic rom-com plot — until you learn that the protagonist believes she’s a vampire, and her charming love interest is an IRS agent auditing her “vampire church.” A Q&A with the screenwriter and star follow the screening at Palm Springs Cultural Center. bitemethefilm.com
14. GROOVE: Art Laboe’s Summer Love Jam / June 15
The eighth annual Summer Love Jam at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage features MC Magic, Baby Bash, Frankie J, Tierra, and Lighter Shade of Brown. hotwatercasino.com
15. GO: Palm Springs International ShortFest / June 18–24
In its 25-year history, ShortFest has presented more than 100 shorts that have gone on to nab Oscar nominations. View some of this year’s contenders at Palm Springs Cultural Center’s Camelot Theatres. psfilmfest.org
16. GROOVE: Ailee / June 22
K-pop artist Ailee’s 2013 EP sold out across Korea within a day. The pop star appears stateside at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. fantasyspringsresort.com
17. GROOVE: Steve Augeri / June 22
The party isn’t over for Journey fans — the legendary rock band’s former lead singer takes the stage at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage. hotwatercasino.com
18. WATCH: Hunks / June 28
Did somebody say ladies’ night? See the Hunks’ washboard abs at Agua Caliente in Rancho Mirage. hotwatercasino.com
19. WATCH: Cool Runnings / June 28
Summer nights mean dive-in movies at the Arrive hotel in Palm Springs. This month, the projector showcases Cool Runnings. arrivehotels.com
20. GROOVE: Slice of Summer / June 28–30
The Hi-Desert Master Chorus sings a selection of songs synonymous with beaches and barbecues at the Hi-Desert Cultural Center in Joshua Tree. hidesertculturalcenter.org
