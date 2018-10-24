More than 200 guests helped celebrate the 2018 class of 40 Under Forty on the rooftop of the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs, the official hotel sponsor.

Every four years, Palm Springs Life asks the community to nominate the Coachella Valley’s most inventive leaders and achievers under age 40 who are melding fresh ideas and a strong work ethic to help shape our region’s future.

The final selections were made by an impartial panel of judges from the marketing staff of Palm Springs Life.

After guests crowded around a popular photo booth provided by Ethan Kaminsky, they were entertained by DJ Alf Alpha (a 40 Under Forty honoree), a Trina Turk Pop-up store, an ice crème cart from Ice Cream & Shop(pe), and astrology readings from Sherryl Nova.

Leeds and Son was the official Jeweler sponsor while the automotive sponsor was indiGO Auto Group/BMW Palm Springs.

