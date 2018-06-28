More than $90,000 was raised for student scholarships at the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians and Spotlight 29 Casino’s 21st Annual Theresa A. Mike Fashion Show on June 16.

Host Dan McGrath helped bring this year’s “Cirque Du Tam” theme to life. The Le Petit Cirque performed live throughout the evening.

Guests enjoyed an exciting runway show featuring men’s, women’s and children’s spring and summer fashions from JC Penney at the Westfield Shopping Mall and Grayse on El Paseo.

Donations are still being accepted. Visit theresamike.org.

