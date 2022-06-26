23 Things to Do in July

Low-Key Comedy Show: July 1

Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage features a knockout night of stand-up with sets by Trevor Wallace, Annie Lederman, Pablo Francisco, Mo Collins, Matt Rife, and Paul Elia. aguacalientecasinos.com

The Fab Four: July 2

Rock out to favorites including “Can’t Buy Me Love” and “Yesterday,” and learn why the gents behind this ultimate Beatles tribute act, appearing at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa, won an Emmy Award for their PBS special, The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute. aguacalientecasinos.com

Idyllwild Art in the Park: July 2–3 & 23–24

Escape the heat in the quaint mountain community of Idyllwild and browse artisan-made treasures such as ceramics, jewelry, and wood carvings. idyllwildartinthepark.com

Rock the Park: July 6

First Wednesdays, musical acts take over the new Palm Springs Downtown Park. This month, see Brad Ford & Fortunate Son, a tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival. pschamber.org

Godspell: July 8–17

Launched in 1971 off-Broadway, this musical touches on the life of Jesus Christ through parables and comedic songs by Oscar-winning composer Stephen Schwartz. See it at Palm Canyon Theatre in Palm Springs. palmcanyontheatre.net

The Carol Burnett Show: July 10–31

Sunday afternoons at Desert Theatreworks in Indio, local talent perform classic comedy sketches from the beloved 1960s and ’70s TV series. dtworks.org

Bob Log III: July 15

Sequin pants. A full-face diving helmet. Pool floats. You know you’re in for a good time with this slide guitarist and one-man band whose songs include “Bubble Strut” and “My Shit Is Perfect.” Don’t miss Bob Log III light it up at The Alibi in Palm Springs. thealibipalmsprings.com

Nancy Wilson’s Heart: July 16

Though this version of the rock band Heart doesn’t include both Wilson sisters, Nancy keeps “These Dreams” flowing on her tour, which stops at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa. aguacalientecasinos.com

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah: July 17

Frontman Alec Ounsworth didn’t shy away from heavy topics like divorce, substance abuse, or murder in the band’s 2022 release, New Fragility. Yet, Pitchfork reports, he broaches the subjects in an approachable way that seems nostalgic for a bygone indie-rock era. Hear the new stuff live at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown. pappyandharriets.com

Jerry Paper: July 17

Growing up around music led millennial Lucas Nathan to explore psychedelic folk sounds and experiment with several musical projects. Performing at The Alibi, their persona Jerry Paper often grooves around in a silk robe and doesn’t shy away from the weird. thealibipalmsprings.com

Grey Gardens: July 20–31

Desert Rose Playhouse in Palm Springs stages a musical based on the hilarious and heartbreaking tale of the eccentric aunt and cousin of Jackie Kennedy Onassis. desertroseplayhouse.org

The Zombies: July 21

If “She’s Not There,” she probably high-tailed it to Pappy & Harriet’s to fangirl over these British rockers who cut their teeth alongside The Beatles. pappyandharriets.com

Christmas in July: July 24

The Roost Lounge in Cathedral City hosts this annual celebration — with music, food, drinks, and a holiday wreath contest —benefiting local nonprofit Tools for Tomorrow’s free arts literacy program. toolsfortomorrow.org

NRBQ: July 27

Bob Dylan, Elvis Costello, and Keith Richards have counted themselves as fans of this group, which has seen a rotating member lineup since its debut in the mid-1960s. Original member Terry Adams helms this show at Pappy & Harriet’s. pappyandharriets.com

Los Tigres del Norte: July 29

The legendary Grammy-winning norteño group originally founded in Sinaloa, Mexico, brings the hits to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. fantasyspringsresort.com

NRBQ: July 29

If you missed Adams and his cohorts in the High Desert earlier this month — or if you’re keen to catch them again — head to downtown Palm Springs for this show at The Alibi. thealibipalmsprings.com

Richard Marx: July 30

The contemporary pop-rock singer takes Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa audience members on a musical journey interspersed with personal stories from four decades in the biz. aguacalientecasinos.com

Brett Eldredge: July 29

Sing along to country faves including “Somethin’ I’m Good At” and “Drunk on Your Love” as this platinum-selling singer-songwriter takes to the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino stage. fantasyspringsresort.com

Lake Arrowhead Car & Motorcycle Show: July 30

Fancy a day trip? Cool off in the charming community of Lake Arrowhead at this free lakeside show put on by the local rotary club with classic, custom, and exotic rides. Stay for lunch in the central village area. portal.clubrunner.ca/7199

