25 Things to Do Right Now

16.

Play a game (or go on a speed date).

With no club life during the pandemic, the Gay Desert Guide has amped up at-home amusement with virtual gatherings. This month, the LGBTQ+ organization hosts events such as a game-night fundraiser Oct. 6, speed dating for bears Oct. 10, and a Halloween-themed edition of their Zoom That Tune show Oct. 27.

gaydesertguide.com

17.

Cook with local ingredients.

Be your own farm-to-table chef by ordering a CV Harvest Box. The new venture from Aziz Farms president Mark Tadros and Trio Restaurant owner Tony Marchese delivers valley-fresh fare like pink variegated lemons, kabocha squash, white rose potatoes, and Medjool dates. cvharvestbox.com

18.

Hit Fresh Greens.

Test for COVID-19 antibodies. It’s always nice to donate blood,the local LifeStream Blood Bank also checks successful donations for antibodies to determine if they can help COVID-19 patients. The test indicates if an immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless whether the donor ever showed symptoms. lstream.org