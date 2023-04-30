25 Years Later: A Look Back at Frank Sinatra’s Life in Palm Springs

An orange, gibbous moon hung over Southern California on the evening of May 14, 1998. Its color, a curiosity to most, took on greater meeting for the family and friends that gathered on the eighth floor of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Perhaps it was a sign from the husband and father who had just passed that he would always be with them — and us. That man was Francis Albert Sinatra, and orange was his favorite color.

He embodied sophisticated cool. Although Gay Talese’s definitive profile, “Frank Sinatra Has a Cold,” for the April 1966 issue of Esquire, never revealed his signature scent — Agua Lavanda Puig — Sinatra himself had no problem telling those close to him what they shouldn’t smell like: garlic. And no matter how beautiful the dame, perfume. Most importantly, regardless of who you were, you’d better be on time; he famously left Elizabeth Taylor behind when she couldn’t pull herself out of the bathtub in time for a flight. Sinatra noticed what you were wearing, whether your shoes were shined, and if your suit was pressed. Elavil helped tame his mood swings and mercurial temper, which often fueled his inclination to “hate like a Sicilian.”

Hailing from Hoboken, New Jersey, the only child of Martin and Natalie “Dolly” Sinatra, the legendary crooner epitomized the archetypical swinger. He owned houses in Beverly Hills, Malibu, and New York, but Palm Springs, which his pal, composer Jimmy Van Heusen introduced him to, was the place he called home. Like a generation of stars before him, he considered the desert a sanctuary where he could escape the spotlight. Just before Christmas 1947, he moved into Twin Palms on Alejo Road with his wife, Nancy, and their children, Nancy and Frank Jr. Their daughter Tina was born six months later. Designed by E. Stewart Williams, the estate, with its piano-shaped pool, became a model of midcentury architecture.