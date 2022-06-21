26 Spots to Enjoy a Taste of Summer in the Desert

Fresh Picked in Greater Palm Springs

Agriculture is a major industry in the Coachella Valley. So, what are the top crops?

“Ninety-five percent of dates grown in the United States are grown right here. The Coachella Valley grows and harvests crops 11 months out of the year, including everything from citrus and table grapes to okra and eggplant. Driving around the eastern valley can be an incredible sight — come to the east end, see the beauty, feel the earth, and smell the abundance of crops. When people interact with their food, there is a visceral reaction that leads to a newfound appreciation of what it takes to stock the grocery store shelves.”

— Mark Tadros, date farmer and president, Aziz Farms; co-founder, CV Harvest Box