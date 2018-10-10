“Anything you commit to for that length of time improves your skill and gives you a purpose,” Ruttan adds. Her small scale (4-by 6-inch) collages she says are “Narratives that tell a little story. Everything is fodder for collage; everywhere you look is an inspiration.”

She recalls, “One time I was in a boring meeting and I had a roll of lifesavers, a glue stick, and a postcard with me so I just made one right there. It’s really fun, I’m so fired up, I can’t stop making them — I’m over 400 now!” Ruttan’s collages cover a wide range of subjects — animals, people, fashion, cars, modernism, design, and abstraction.

You can meet Ruttan at an Oct. 20 reception, 5-8 p.m., during Modernism Week Fall Preview, which will be the debut of her year-long project. The reception is included with the ticket for the Framed Spaces Home Tour. Her Collage 365. will be on exhibit for the public OCT. 21 at Grand Central restaurant in downtown Palm Springs.

Ruttan’s personal journey to find her artistic voice is universally inspiring. Ruttan, who grew up in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, was a psychiatric nurse before she became an artist. “I didn’t start painting until I was in my 50s,” she says. “I got sober at 42 and it was a turning point; I would never have discovered my art otherwise. My art was a gift of sobriety, it was empowering.”