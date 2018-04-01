Visit the Kimpton Rowan rooftop for the most extraordinary way to see Palm Springs.

Director of Food and Beverage, SuLing Wong takes you to new heights as she shares the inspiration behind the concept of 4 Saints; the Coachella Valley’s only rooftop restaurant, bar, pool and terrace. Wong celebrates the thoughtful, attentive design, and stunning backdrop of the San Jacinto mountains and city sparkle.

Wong acknowledges the striking ambiance of 4 Saints coupled with their unique approach to culinary creativity takes the Palm Springs dining experience to a whole new level. If you haven’t experienced it yet – what are your waiting for?

Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs

100 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way

Palm Springs CA 92262

760-904-5015

rowanpalmsprings.com

VIDEO: Director of Food and Beverage, SuLing Wong describes the 4 Saints culinary approach.