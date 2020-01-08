Taste the Rainbow

Panko-Crusted Chicken-Stuffed Rice Ball with Coconut Yellow Curry

Rooster & The Pig, Palm Springs

While the sunny yellow sauce may steal the show, Tai Spendley (pictured above), chef and owner of this sleek Vietnamese-American eatery, actually developed the dish around something else: a childhood memory. “Growing up, the way my mom made rice was in a pot and the outside part of the rice would get kind of burnt a little crispy, and as kids we used to love eating that part,” he recounts. “I wanted to create something a little like that.” And, thus, his deep-fried rice ball, coated with panko breadcrumbs and stuffed with chicken, was born.

That standout color comes from fresh turmeric (“It will stain your hands,” Spendley warns) that he blends with cumin, coriander, ginger, and black pepper in a food processor to concoct a paste before adding coconut milk to end up with a thicker-than-average curry, helping to ensure the ball keeps its springy shape while surrounded by the sauce. It’s then topped with a bit of red bell pepper, basil, and microgreens for contrast. The dish has, not surprisingly, become one of the restaurant’s most oft-Instagrammed items. While Spendley changes the menu frequently, the fan favorite isn’t going anywhere for now. “People come and ask for it,” he says, “since it’s been posted so much.”

roosterandthepig.com