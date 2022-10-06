40 Under 40: Adam Gilbert

Adam Gilbert, 36

President, The Firm Commercial

Adam Gilbert sells commercial real estate. However, his passion is playing the Michelangelo of what he calls “the Palm Springs Renaissance.” The Palm Springs High School alum invests in vacant properties and transforms them into hip hangout and shopping spots decorated with murals by local artists.

• VIDEO: Adam chats about growing up in Palm Springs, and invites people to come to his office where he'll challenge you to a game of ping pong.