40 Under 40: Albert Melo Jr.

Albert Melo Jr., 33

Co-owner, Melo’s Pools and Outdoors

“We’ve developed a reputation for taking on challenging projects,” Melo says of his family-owned design-and-build pool company, which he returned to after studying civil engineering at California State University, Fullerton. Abiding by the principle that says it is better to give than to receive, his company partnered with an organization that builds water wells in Third World countries. “We’re committed to donating a water well for every 100 pools we build,” says the husband and father of three, “and we recently hit our first target.”

• VIDEO: Albert chats about how he lives a life full of generosity in both his personal and professional lives.