40 Under 40: Alison Soltysiak

Alison Soltysiak, 37

Attorney, OMAC Law

A fateful Google search brought this Temecula-born attorney to the Coachella Valley. “I looked up, ‘What’s the best vacation spot … in November?’” Soltysiak recalls. “It was Palm Desert.” She landed a role at OMAC Law, defending injured employees in workers’ compensation cases, and immediately became involved in the community as a board member of the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory.

VIDEO: Alison recalls how she came to the Coachella Valley during the pandemic and stayed.