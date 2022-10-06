40 Under 40: Amirah Halum

Amirah Halum, 34

Broker Associate, Halum Real Estate Group

“I’m very ambitious and driven, and I think that scares a lot of people,” Halum says. “So, when I see that in someone, I’m like, ‘This is that untapped talent that just needs a little push.’” The desert native mentors a team of hard-working agents, driving around $40 million in home sales per year, and supports medical care for kids as a lifetime member of the Loma Linda Children’s Hospital Desert Guild.

• VIDEO: Amirah chats about how the Coachella Valley is "a hard place to leave" once you move here.