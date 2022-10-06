amirah halum halum real estate group

40 Under 40: Amirah Halum

The 34-year-old is the driving force at Halum Real Estate Group, and also supports medical care for kids at Loma Linda Children's Hospital in Indio.

Staff Report 40 Under 40, Current PSL

PHOTOGRAPH BY TAWNI BANNISTER
Amirah Halum, 34

Broker Associate, Halum Real Estate Group

“I’m very ambitious and driven, and I think that scares a lot of people,” Halum says. “So, when I see that in someone, I’m like, ‘This is that untapped talent that just needs a little push.’” The desert native mentors a team of hard-working agents, driving around $40 million in home sales per year, and supports medical care for kids as a lifetime member of the Loma Linda Children’s Hospital Desert Guild.

• VIDEO: Amirah chats about how the Coachella Valley is "a hard place to leave" once you move here.

