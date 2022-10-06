bahareh kamoei bbs brokers realty

40 Under 40: Bahareh Kamoei

The 34-year-old is a first-generation college student and formed BBS Brokers Realty with her two siblings in Palm Desert.

Staff Report 40 Under 40, Current PSL

bahareh kamoei bbs brokers realty
PHOTOGRAPH BY TAWNI BANNISTER
Bahareh Kamoei, 34

Owner and Broker, BBS Brokers Realty

BBS has two meanings: A better buying and selling experience, and Bahareh, Bita, and Sara, the names of the sibling trio that founded the brokerage in 2015. “We bring our family values to our work culture,” Kamoei emphasizes. A first-generation college student and immigrant from Iran, Kamoei partnered with the nonprofit organization One Future Coachella Valley to raise more than $100,000 in scholarships for local high schoolers.

• VIDEO: Bahareh chats about her journey the challenges she faced and the importance of family support.

You May Like These Related Posts: