40 Under 40: Bahareh Kamoei

Bahareh Kamoei, 34

Owner and Broker, BBS Brokers Realty

BBS has two meanings: A better buying and selling experience, and Bahareh, Bita, and Sara, the names of the sibling trio that founded the brokerage in 2015. “We bring our family values to our work culture,” Kamoei emphasizes. A first-generation college student and immigrant from Iran, Kamoei partnered with the nonprofit organization One Future Coachella Valley to raise more than $100,000 in scholarships for local high schoolers.

• VIDEO: Bahareh chats about her journey the challenges she faced and the importance of family support.