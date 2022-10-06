40 Under 40: Christopher Hargett

Christopher Hargett, 30

Owner, Six Blades Jiu Jitsu La Quinta

Born in Thailand, Hargett moved to Vietnam with his Japanese mother and American father when he was 6. When he got into trouble as a teen, he was sent to live with his older brother in Palm Springs, where he took up jiu jitsu. His brother motivated him to train, and recently the two of them shared the podium at a black belt national championship. “There’s a saying that the reason you continue is never the reason you start,” Hargett says. Now, he gains satisfaction and fulfillment teaching kids and adults at Six Blades Jiu Jitsu La Quinta, the martial arts school he and his brother founded a little more than six years ago.

• VIDEO: Christopher chats about obtaining his black belt in jiu jitsu in 2019, and what that meant to his personal journey.