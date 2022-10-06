40 Under 40: Curtis Butler

Curtis Butler, 32

Chief Operations Officer, Brady Sandahl Real Estate Group

Like many of the homebuyers he works with at Brady Sandahl Real Estate Group, Curtis Butler is a transplant to the Coachella Valley. “What I love about the valley is … [that] the people in general are really down to earth,” he shares. The Army veteran and award-winning real estate team leader is producing a program to teach local youth how to become entrepreneurs.

• VIDEO: Curtis chats about being passionate about the military community having served for four years in the Army.