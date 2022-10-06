40 Under 40: Curtis Butler

PHOTOGRAPH BY TAWNI BANNISTER
Curtis Butler, 32
Chief Operations Officer, Brady Sandahl Real Estate Group
Like many of the homebuyers he works with at Brady Sandahl Real Estate Group, Curtis Butler is a transplant to the Coachella Valley. “What I love about the valley is … [that] the people in general are really down to earth,” he shares. The Army veteran and award-winning real estate team leader is producing a program to teach local youth how to become entrepreneurs.
• VIDEO: Curtis chats about being passionate about the military community having served for four years in the Army.