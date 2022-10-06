40 Under 40: Irma Leon

Irma Leon, 37

Landscape Contractor and Designer, Leon’s Landscaping & Tree Services

When Leon left Palm Springs to study interior design in L.A., she never imagined she’d come back and join the landscaping business her father started 35 years ago. When a family emergency precipitated the move, she found it a perfect outlet for her creativity. “Design is crucial because of the water situation here,” says Leon, a single mother of a 6-year-old son and supporter of Friends of the Desert Mountains. “It’s our responsibility as designers to give desert landscaping a new face.”

• VIDEO: Irma chats about how landscaping should be a high priority when designing a home.