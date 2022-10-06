40 Under 40: Joe Timo

Joe Timo, 37

President, Timo’s Air Conditioning & Heating

“The air-conditioning industry in the Coachella Valley is more of an emergency service than some people realize,” says Timo, who has grown the business his father started 25 years ago. “He built a solid foundation, but I knew we could do so much more.” Today, Timo’s has more than 30 service trucks and more than 50 employees. “I was able to implement everything I thought would make Timo’s succeed because my dad believed in me,” he says. “I’m grateful for that.” A husband and father of two, he gives back by supporting the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert, and Paint El Paseo Pink.

• VIDEO: Joe chats about learning his father's business from the ground up when it started with two service trucks and four employees.