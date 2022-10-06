40 Under 40: John R. Preckwinkle III

John R. Preckwinkle III, 34

Tribal Council Member, Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians

“I have family that was on council before me, and I’m carrying on that legacy,” Preckwinkle says. Raised in Northern California, Preckwinkle returned to his ancestral home and spent a decade serving on tribal committees before he was elected to the council two years ago. He is also a bird singer who preserves and performs the tribe’s songs in Cahuilla communities.

• VIDEO: John chats the importance if being a good role model for his family and the Cahuilla people.