40 Under 40: Katherine Villegas Ruiz

Katherine Villegas Ruiz, 38

Director of Client Services, Cord Media

“I connect with clients on a personal level,” Villegas Ruiz says. “My strength is building relationships with the people I work with.” Indeed, she’s the effective liaison between a variety of clients and her employer, Cord Media, an advertising and marketing agency in Palm Desert. She helps execute creative campaigns — all while raising three young girls.

• VIDEO: Katherine chats about putting a personal touch on the client relationships she forges for Cord Media.