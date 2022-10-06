katherine villegas ruiz

40 Under 40: Katherine Villegas Ruiz

The 38-year-old executes creative campaigns for her employer, Cord Media, while raising three young girls.

PHOTOGRAPH BY TAWNI BANNISTER
Katherine Villegas Ruiz, 38

Director of Client Services, Cord Media

“I connect with clients on a personal level,” Villegas Ruiz says. “My strength is building relationships with the people I work with.” Indeed, she’s the effective liaison between a variety of clients and her employer, Cord Media, an advertising and marketing agency in Palm Desert. She helps execute creative campaigns — all while raising three young girls.

