40 Under 40: Lainie Hughes

Lainie Hughes, 32

Manager, Research and Clinical Trials, Eisenhower Health

After working as a biologist in San Diego, Hughes started a new position as a clinical research coordinator at Eisenhower Health in 2020. Early this year, the Michigan native moved into the manager position. “Every therapy and drug and device we have available is a direct result of clinical trials,” she says. “It’s exciting to think I can work and help to make something become readily available to thousands of people.”

• VIDEO: Since coming to Eisenhower Health in 2020, Lainie says she sees a career path ahead of her.