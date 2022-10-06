lainie hughes eisenhower health

40 Under 40: Lainie Hughes

The 32-year-old is in charge of the reseach department at Eisenhower Health, whose work has never been more valued locally since the pandemic.

PHOTOGRAPH BY TAWNI BANNISTER
Lainie Hughes, 32

Manager, Research and Clinical Trials, Eisenhower Health

After working as a biologist in San Diego, Hughes started a new position as a clinical research coordinator at Eisenhower Health in 2020. Early this year, the Michigan native moved into the manager position. “Every therapy and drug and device we have available is a direct result of clinical trials,” she says. “It’s exciting to think I can work and help to make something become readily available to thousands of people.”

