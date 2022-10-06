maria terriquez chuo ensemble therapy

40 Under 40: Maria Terriquez Chuo

The 37-year-old is the daughter of migrant farm workers who was raised in the East Valley, and she credits her parents with inspiring her to attend college.

Staff Report 40 Under 40, Current PSL

maria terriquez chuo ensemble therapy
PHOTOGRAPH BY TAWNI BANNISTER
Maria Terriquez Chuo, 37

Speech and Language Pathologist;  Co-Founder, Ensemble Therapy

The daughter of migrant workers who was raised in the East Valley, Terriquez Chuo credits her parents with inspiring her to go to college. Motivated by the struggles of an autistic uncle and her grandmother who cared for him, she became a speech language pathologist. In 2014, she co-founded Ensemble Therapy, which serves about 800 students and sees more than 1,400 clients a week. “My relatives’ lives would have been so different if they’d had access to resources,” she says. “I wanted to come back to this underserved community to provide the services my family so greatly needed.”

• VIDEO: Maria chats about opening Ensemble Therapy in 2014, a 20,000 square foot multi-disciplinarian center.

You May Like These Related Posts: