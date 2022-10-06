40 Under 40: Maria Terriquez Chuo

Maria Terriquez Chuo, 37

Speech and Language Pathologist; Co-Founder, Ensemble Therapy

The daughter of migrant workers who was raised in the East Valley, Terriquez Chuo credits her parents with inspiring her to go to college. Motivated by the struggles of an autistic uncle and her grandmother who cared for him, she became a speech language pathologist. In 2014, she co-founded Ensemble Therapy, which serves about 800 students and sees more than 1,400 clients a week. “My relatives’ lives would have been so different if they’d had access to resources,” she says. “I wanted to come back to this underserved community to provide the services my family so greatly needed.”

• VIDEO: Maria chats about opening Ensemble Therapy in 2014, a 20,000 square foot multi-disciplinarian center.