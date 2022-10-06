40 Under 40: Missoni Lanza

Missoni Lanza, 36

Owner and Certified Pilates Instructor and Movement Specialist, Movement Bottega; Singer-Songwriter and Jazz Artist

Pilates restored Lanza’s mobility after a head-on collision at age 18. The experience inspired her to found Movement Bottega, where she provides “guidance for people so they can get their power back and feel resilient in their bodies,” she explains. As a jazz artist, Lanza finds much of her power in music. “[It’s the] one true place that I feel authentically myself,” she says.

• VIDEO: Missoni chats about growing up in the Coachella Valley and why she stayed.