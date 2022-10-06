40 Under 40: Monet Orystick

Monet Orystick, 35

President, The Shag Store

When Orystick began as an intern at The Shag Store in Palm Springs 12 years ago, she was one of two employees helping customers and organizing exhibitions of the artist Shag’s colorful, retro-inspired paintings. Now, she manages more than 16 staff members and recently oversaw the unveiling of a second store in Las Vegas. “I couldn’t be happier with [my team],” she says. “I wouldn’t be able to do what I do without them.”

