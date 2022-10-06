40 Under 40: Peter Kim

Peter Kim, 37

Executive Vice President, FirstBank

Kim moved to the desert after landing his first job in corporate banking straight out of college. “It was a one-year plan; but 15 years later, I’m still here and happy,” the Alaska native says. He and his wife have two young daughters, and both sets of grandparents live nearby. An avid golfer and hockey player, he’s excited about FirstBank’s partnership with the new Acrisure Arena. He also serves on the board of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley, having benefitted from the national organization’s programs growing up in his hometown.

• VIDEO: Peter has played hockey since childhood and is excited to see the Coachella Firebirds at the new Acrisure Arena.