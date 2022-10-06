40 Under 40: Phillip Niblo

Phillip Niblo, 34

Financial Advisor, Raymond James

Niblo, a La Quinta resident and University of Redlands grad, was working his way up in a bank when a mentor recruited him to Raymond James. “Realizing that I can change somebody’s financial life — showing them how to properly use the resources they have — is the most satisfying thing,” he says. Niblo, who’s taking the certified financial planner exam this fall, and his partner, Daisy, have one daughter. He also volunteers with Loving All Animals and admits to being slightly obsessed with his lawn.

• VIDEO: Phillip chats about how being a financial planner is not about dollars and cents, but helping people.