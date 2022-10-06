phillip niblo raymond james

40 Under 40: Phillip Niblo

The 34-year-old found his true career calling when he was recruited to work at Raymond James, which gave him a chance to "change someone's financial life."

Staff Report 40 Under 40, Current PSL

PHOTOGRAPH BY TAWNI BANNISTER
Phillip Niblo, 34

Financial Advisor, Raymond James

Niblo, a La Quinta resident and University of Redlands grad, was working his way up in a bank when a mentor recruited him to Raymond James. “Realizing that I can change somebody’s financial life — showing them how to properly use the resources they have — is the most satisfying thing,” he says. Niblo, who’s taking the certified financial planner exam this fall, and his partner, Daisy, have one daughter. He also volunteers with Loving All Animals and admits to being slightly obsessed with his lawn.

