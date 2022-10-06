stephen nieto altum group

40 Under 40: Stephen Nieto

The 38-year-old worked at his father’s Coachella Valley-based design business and eventually became an urban planner, helping create Palm Desert’s new Acrisure Arena.

PHOTOGRAPH BY TAWNI BANNISTER
Stephen Nieto, 38

Director of Urban Design & Land Development, Altum Group

Nieto’s hands touched architectural blueprints long before they turned the wheel of a car. He grew up working at his father’s Coachella Valley-based design business and eventually became an urban planner, helping create Palm Desert’s new Acrisure Arena and serving on the La Quinta Planning Commission. “[Being] a person who helps envision the future of communities is very important,” Nieto says. “The projects we do now have a ripple effect for many generations to come.”

• VIDEO: Stephen chat about the design projects that have meant the most to him so far in his career.

