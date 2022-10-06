40 Under 40: Tessa Voss

Tessa Voss, 33

Vice President CA Region/Administrator, Betty Ford Center

A Minnesota native, Voss earned her master’s degree in addiction and mental health counseling at Hazelton Betty Ford Graduate School and worked as a counselor at the Hazelton Foundation in Center City, Minnesota.Two and half years ago, she stepped into her current position. “It’s rewarding to work with people during some of the darkest days of their lives,” she says. “Pretty quickly, we can help them transition onto a new path and find joy and a new life of well-being and recovery.” Tessa also volunteers as a CASA for Voices for Children, an organization that mentors children in foster care.

• VIDEO: Tessa says drug addiction hits home for her when she watched friends die from Opioids in her native Minnesota.