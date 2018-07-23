The nominations are in, and a panel of judges has selected a new 40 Under Forty class to be celebrated in the October 2018 issue of Palm Springs Life.
Every four years, Palm Springs Life asks the community to nominate the Coachella Valley’s most inventive leaders and achievers under age 40 who are melding fresh ideas and a strong work ethic to help shape our region’s future.
This class of leaders comes from a variety of fields — healthcare, architecture, finance, media, real estate, visual and performing arts, fashion, retail, public administration, nonprofit, and others. This bright young group will assemble July 25 at the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs for a Palm Springs Life photo and video shoot and interview. The San Jacinto Mountains and the hotel’s chic décor create a perfect backdrop to celebrate these talented individuals. Video interviews and profiles will be on palmspringslife.com also in October.
40 Under Forty is sponsored by Leeds & Son Jewelers, BMW of Palm Springs, Indigo Auto Group, and Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs.
40 Under Forty Honorees
Kristin Bloomer: sponsor & development manager, Palm Springs International Film Society
Dr. Athena Brasfield, OD: president/CEO, Coachella Valley Optometry
Claudio Bravo: owner/CEO, Bravo Properties
Ryan Campbell: artist
Briana De Aztlan: entrepreneur, Eventscape
Tizoc De Aztlan: DeAztlan Consulting, LLC
Robert Downing: broker associate, Robert and Tracy Real Estate Group
Katelyn Empey: attorney, Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney LLP
Katie Evans: director of communications and conservation, Coachella Valley Water District
Dennis Flaig: VOP/general manager, Saks Fifth Avenue
Pastor Derek Fossey: senior pastor, Hope Lutheran Church
Dr. Sonja Fung, ND: Owner/Naturopathic Doctor, Live Well Clinic
Kimberleigh Funkey: Owner, Power Yoga Palm Springs
Jenny Gil: executive director, Desert X
Christy Gilbert Holstege: councilmember/attorney, City of Palm Springs
Marcie Graham: Marketing & Communications, City of La Quinta
Chelsea Healey: associate attorney, Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney LLP
Andie Hubka: owner/executive chef, Cork & Fork, Cooking with Class, Heirloom Craft Kitchen
David Humphrey: attorney/partner, Cosgrove, Cosgrove & Humphrey
Troy Kudlac: owner/president, KUD Properties Inc.
Athalie Lapamuk: owner & operator, Ice Cream & Shop(pe)
Adnan Lapamuk: founder, OnTable Media
Dr. Jenna LeComte-Hinely: CEO, HARC, Inc.
Jeanette Leon: owner & designer of Mixé Clothing & Leon’s Landscaping and CCO Tree Service Inc.
Rafael Lopez (Alf Alpha): DJ Alf Alpha
Abe Liao: general manager, Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs
Oscar Lua: partner/contractor, Statewide Services Inc.
Claudio Marfia: general operator & chef, Il Corso
Tyler McLean: co-founder/producer, Splash House – Goldenvoice
Davis Meyer: partnership manager, Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau
Richard Nolan: managing director, The Agency, A Global Marketing and Sales Organization
Alexis Ortega: director of community engagement, The LGBT Community of the Desert
Richard Read: owner/interior Designer, Richard Read Interiors
Catherine Robinson: business development, First American Tile
Robert Sabo: operations manager, Desert Moving Company
Steve Shields: owner/contractor, Shields Residential
Christine Soto: owner, Dead or Alive Bar
Jamie Steinberg: CEO/president, Mint Modern Marketing
Michael Verbitski: director of Patient Access, Tenet Health
Mike Weibel: general manager, Indigo Auto Group
Dr. Brittany Yates: veterinarian, VCA Desert Animal Hospital