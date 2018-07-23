The nominations are in, and a panel of judges has selected a new 40 Under Forty class to be celebrated in the October 2018 issue of Palm Springs Life.

Every four years, Palm Springs Life asks the community to nominate the Coachella Valley’s most inventive leaders and achievers under age 40 who are melding fresh ideas and a strong work ethic to help shape our region’s future.

This class of leaders comes from a variety of fields — healthcare, architecture, finance, media, real estate, visual and performing arts, fashion, retail, public administration, nonprofit, and others. This bright young group will assemble July 25 at the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs for a Palm Springs Life photo and video shoot and interview. The San Jacinto Mountains and the hotel’s chic décor create a perfect backdrop to celebrate these talented individuals. Video interviews and profiles will be on palmspringslife.com also in October.

40 Under Forty is sponsored by Leeds & Son Jewelers, BMW of Palm Springs, Indigo Auto Group, and Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs.

40 Under Forty Honorees

Kristin Bloomer: sponsor & development manager, Palm Springs International Film Society

Dr. Athena Brasfield, OD: president/CEO, Coachella Valley Optometry

Claudio Bravo: owner/CEO, Bravo Properties

Ryan Campbell: artist

Briana De Aztlan: entrepreneur, Eventscape

Tizoc De Aztlan: DeAztlan Consulting, LLC

Robert Downing: broker associate, Robert and Tracy Real Estate Group

Katelyn Empey: attorney, Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney LLP

Katie Evans: director of communications and conservation, Coachella Valley Water District

Dennis Flaig: VOP/general manager, Saks Fifth Avenue

Pastor Derek Fossey: senior pastor, Hope Lutheran Church

Dr. Sonja Fung, ND: Owner/Naturopathic Doctor, Live Well Clinic

Kimberleigh Funkey: Owner, Power Yoga Palm Springs

Jenny Gil: executive director, Desert X

Christy Gilbert Holstege: councilmember/attorney, City of Palm Springs

Marcie Graham: Marketing & Communications, City of La Quinta

Chelsea Healey: associate attorney, Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney LLP

Andie Hubka: owner/executive chef, Cork & Fork, Cooking with Class, Heirloom Craft Kitchen

David Humphrey: attorney/partner, Cosgrove, Cosgrove & Humphrey

Troy Kudlac: owner/president, KUD Properties Inc.

Athalie Lapamuk: owner & operator, Ice Cream & Shop(pe)

Adnan Lapamuk: founder, OnTable Media

Dr. Jenna LeComte-Hinely: CEO, HARC, Inc.

Jeanette Leon: owner & designer of Mixé Clothing & Leon’s Landscaping and CCO Tree Service Inc.

Rafael Lopez (Alf Alpha): DJ Alf Alpha

Abe Liao: general manager, Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs

Oscar Lua: partner/contractor, Statewide Services Inc.

Claudio Marfia: general operator & chef, Il Corso

Tyler McLean: co-founder/producer, Splash House – Goldenvoice

Davis Meyer: partnership manager, Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau

Richard Nolan: managing director, The Agency, A Global Marketing and Sales Organization

Alexis Ortega: director of community engagement, The LGBT Community of the Desert

Richard Read: owner/interior Designer, Richard Read Interiors

Catherine Robinson: business development, First American Tile

Robert Sabo: operations manager, Desert Moving Company

Steve Shields: owner/contractor, Shields Residential

Christine Soto: owner, Dead or Alive Bar

Jamie Steinberg: CEO/president, Mint Modern Marketing

Michael Verbitski: director of Patient Access, Tenet Health

Mike Weibel: general manager, Indigo Auto Group

Dr. Brittany Yates: veterinarian, VCA Desert Animal Hospital