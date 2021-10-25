42 Things to Do in November 2021

Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon & Food Truck Fiesta: Nov. 19-21

The vivid spectrum of hot air balloons drifting above the Coachella Valley as part of the Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival began with a cowboy and a single balloon. That’s all it took to lift Steve and Cindy Wilkinson into the sport of ballooning after moving to the Coachella Valley more than 40 years ago.

“We’d seen this cowboy that had a balloon in the area,” Cindy recalls. When Steve was laid off and a gig on the cowpoke’s balloon crew came up, Steve took the job and ended up trading his aid for piloting lessons. A few years later, the couple bought their first two-passenger balloon, started Fantasy Balloon Flights, and began offering romantic flights over the desert.