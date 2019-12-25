43 Things to Do in January

The Temptations & Four Tops / Jan. 18

Motown is coming to town (specifically, to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio). Both The Temptations and Four Tops occupy spots on Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 greatest artists of all time, with the former coming in at 68 and the latter nabbing number 79. fantasyspringsresort.com

Palm Springs Pinot Noir Festival / Jan. 18

The Côte-d’Or’s complex red stars at this wine festival at the Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage. More than 30 pinot noir makers and a number of top local chefs pour and pair at the fest, and there’s also classes to up the expertise of aficionados in attendance. palmspringspinotfest.com

America’s Got Talent Auditions / Jan. 18

The NBC show that thrust virtuosos like Jackie Evancho and Lindsey Sterling into the spotlight offers desert dwellers the chance to stake out their spot as a season 15 competitor with auditions at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon. agtauditions.com

Ray Parker Jr. / Jan. 18

The latest installment in the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa’s Grooves at the Westin series features Ray Parker Jr., the R&B songwriter who penned one of the 20th century’s catchiest tunes: the Ghostbusters theme song. groovesatthewestin.com

Boyz II Men / Jan. 18

This slick R&B group forged their path to fame in 1989 when they snuck backstage at a concert to give New Edition’s singer Michael Bivins a taste of their talent. Hear the chart-toppers that followed, including the 1992 No. 1 “End of the Road,” at Agua Caliente Spa Resort Casino in Rancho Mirage. aguacalientecasinos.com

4xFAR Music & Adventure Festival / Jan. 18–19

Land Rover hosts this adrenaline-packed festival at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio. In addition to live shows by award-winning musicians, off-road test drives, and tasty eats, the festival offers attendees the chance to explore outdoor activities like bouldering, mountain biking, and al-fresco mixology. 4xfar.com

The Peking Acrobats / Jan. 19

These Chinese athletes hold the Guinness world record for — wait for it — tallest human chair stack. See similarly stunning feats in their show at the McCallum Theatre. mccallumtheatre.com

Itzhak Perlman / Jan. 20

Among Israeli-American violinist Itzhak Perlman’s impressive performances are President Barack Obama’s Inauguration and in the film score for Schindler’s List — plus one this month at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. mccallumtheatre.com

Southwest Arts Festival / Jan. 23–26

More than 200 artists sling paintings, sculptures, pottery, glassware, and more at this local-favorite festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. fb.com/southwestartsfestival

LunaFest Palm Springs / Jan. 25

It’s a woman’s world at this short-film festival at Palm Springs High School’s Richards Center for the Arts. All the movies featured — which range in style from brief but powerful documentaries to colorful animated films — were written and directed by women and center on the experiences of women and girls. Plus, festival proceeds benefit local gal-centric nonprofits. lunafestpalmsprings.com

JSK Band / Jan. 25

Now in its 22nd year, the Gardens on El Paseo’s charity concert series has drummed up more than $1 million for local nonprofits with eats, sips, and songs on the lawn in front of Sak’s Fifth Avenue in

Palm Desert. This month’s show features classic rock outfit JSK Band and benefits the Bighorn Golf Club Charities, thegardensonelpaseo.com

Renée Taylor / Jan. 26

Renée Taylor is an Oscar-nominated screenwriter and an actress known for playing Fran Fine’s mother Sylvia in The Nanny. She’s also an avid collector of celebrity diet tips (and anecdotes), a passion she shares with McCallum Theatre audiences in her show My Life on a Diet. mccallumtheatre.com

Coachella Valley Symphony: The Best of Stage and Screen / Jan. 26

Winter never really comes to the Coachella Valley — but that doesn’t mean the Coachella Valley Symphony won’t blow ticketholders at the Annenberg Theatre away with a medley of tracks from Game of Thrones. There’re also songs from Aladdin, plus some Beethoven for good measure. psmuseum.org