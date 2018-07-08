The Toscana Country Club in Indian Wells calls itself a place “where friends are joined in a celebration of a Tuscan-inspired lifestyle … This is la dolce vita.”

If it’s the sweet life you’re looking for, you may want to check out this contemporary Mediterranean estate at 43123 Via Siena that’s on the market for $4,999,999. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom, 6,300-square-foot home is the last new-construction, custom-built property available in Toscana that has unobstructed, south-facing mountain views.