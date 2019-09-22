44 Things to Do in October

Troon Challenge / Oct. 6

This co-ed, amateur golf competition pits teams of two against one another in an exciting 18-hole shamble. Enter the regional qualifier at the Classic Club in Palm Desert for your chance to compete in the finals in Scottsdale, Arizona. troon.com/troon-challenge

Son Volt & Andrew Duplantis / Oct. 6

Son Volt’s alt-country debut Trace topped several “best-of” lists in 1995. Now, a quarter of a century later, songs from their ninth studio album shine live at Pappy and Harriet’s. (Beforehand, their bass player Andrew Duplantis warms up the crowd with a solo show.) pappyandharriets.com

Nature’s Masquerade / Oct. 6

Have your A Cinderella Story moment — and support Animal Samaritans and community members in need while you’re at it. The Living Desert hosts this glamorous dinner complete with cocktail hour, silent art auction, and live entertainment and animal encounters. pssisters.org

How to Survive in the Desert / Oct. 6

No one wants to become the subject of a survival movie, but if we do, we all hope our fate’s more Cast Away than Into the Wild. Learn how to tackle desert dangers in this workshop at Lost Horse Campground in Joshua Tree National Park. joshuatree.org

The CV Indie Film Awards / Oct. 7

This red-carpet bash fêtes the movers, shakers, and creators of the Coachella Valley’s small but growing film industry. Scoop up tickets to the hometown Oscars-inspired event to enjoy a buffet dinner and live entertainment, and see which indie artists scored awards from online voters and a panel of film professionals. cvindiefilmawards.com

Flying Legends of Victory Tour / Oct. 7–13

A cheekily decorated B-17 (a 1950s-style pin-up girl peeks at you from the plane’s flank) appears at the Palm Springs Air Museum, giving citizens the opportunity to tour and even ride in this piece of history. palmspringsairmuseum.org