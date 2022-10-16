45 Fun Facts About Greater Palm Springs

With a rich history that traces back millennia to Indigenous Cahuilla camps built around the area’s natural hot springs, the Coachella Valley has evolved through every era. There was, of course, the midcentury architecture boom and the old Hollywood heyday. Rewind a little, and you’ll hit the gangster moments of the 1930s, the dude ranch days, the gold rush. Fast-forward to the golf boon and rise of other professional sporting events, music festivals, and major cultural happenings that have put our desert on the international stage.

Impress the guests at your next cocktail party with your knowledge of Greater Palm Springs — then and now. Here, we recount 45 fun facts about the desert.

Palm Springs

1. Sacred Ground

According to Cahuilla legend, Mount San Jacinto was the birthplace of humanity. A 2018 archaeological dig in the city dates the local Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians civilization back at least 8,000 years.

2. Mecca for Mod

Some of the world’s best midcentury architects selected Palm Springs to be the canvas for their modern visions. Albert Frey, John Lautner, E. Stewart Williams, Richard Neutra, and Donald Wexler are just a few who designed buildings that remain standing today.

3. Make a Splash

Ever wonder what it would be like to swim in a celebrity’s pool? Here, you have the chance. Frank Sinatra’s former Twin Palms Estate in Palm Springs — complete with piano-shaped pool — is among many celebrity homes available as vacation rentals and for weddings and events.