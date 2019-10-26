49 Things to Do in November

Fall Native Plant & Salvage Sale / Nov. 2

Save water and help ensure the survival of native plants by embracing the unique beauty of desert flora. This event at the Mojave Desert Land Trust headquarters in Joshua Tree offers the chance to purchase plenty of cacti, succulents, and other hardy plants; Pinterest-loving crafters will appreciate the selection of interesting salvage.mldt.org/events

The Mother Hips & Gospelbeach / Nov. 2

Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown hosts rootsy California rock band The Mother Hips as they perform tracks from their tenth studio album Chorus. The LP follows a five-year dry spell and lead singer Tim Bluhm’s recovery from a major car accident. pappyandharriets.com

Miss Richfield 1981 / Nov. 2

Russ King’s riotous drag persona draws her name from the year and Minnesota city in which she achieved her lifelong dream of being crowned beauty queen. She entertains audiences at Palm Springs Cultural Center with her signature Midwestern humor. outlandishps.com

Joshua Tree Half Marathon / Nov. 2

At Joshua Tree Lake RV & Campground, a day of exploring the national park and enjoying race expo booths and activities gives way to an after-dark half marathon over dirt roads and trails. Those 13.1 miles will seem almost magical under countless desert stars. vacationraces.com/half-marathons/joshua-tree

Brew in LQ / Nov. 2

Porters and lagers and ales, oh my! They’re all yours for the tasting at this craft beer festival at One Eleven La Quinta Center. More than 15 breweries participate, and food vendors ensure that you’ll leave stuffed as well as buzzed. There’s a DJ, a photo booth, and lawn games, too. playinlaquinta.com/brew-in-lq-2019

Margaritaville USA Pickleball Association National Championships / Nov. 2–10

Fast-paced racquet sport pickleball has been around longer than you might think: The game was invented in 1965 at the home of former Washington representative Joel Pritchard. It’s since gained enormous popularity, as evidenced by this eight-day championship event at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens that draws around 2,500 players. usapickleballchampionships.com

• WATCH: View Our Video on How Pickleball Has Taken Over the Desert.

Robert Reich / Nov. 8

The former Secretary of Labor and current professor of public policy at UC Berkeley talks economics at The Richards Center for the Arts as part of the popular Palm Springs Speaks series. palmspringsspeaks.org