49 Things to Do in November

Props & Hops Craft Beer Festival / Nov. 23
Around nine years ago, as interest in small-batch suds began its now-unstoppable upshoot, Palm Springs Air Museum vice chair Fred Bell and his fellow board members sniffed out an opportunity. “The museum was a spectacular venue, with the views of the mountains and the vintage aircraft,” he says, “and we married the concept [of a craft beer festival] together with great food.”
The culinary pairings come courtesy of food trucks and nearby restaurants, including In-N-Out. (What better partner for a porter than a juicy burger?) Of course, the beer is the star of the show. More than 30 breweries offer tastes of their signature sips.
“You’re going to get a really nice cross-section of beer from some of the most talented people in the industry,” Bell notes. Among them are Babe’s Bar-B-Que and Brewery and the La Quinta and Coachella Valley brewing companies.
Bell says that the “props” part of the festival’s premise is much of what makes it special. Attendees eat, drink, and enjoy live music surrounded by World War II-era airplanes. “Go and see the beautiful Coachella Valley from one of our aircraft,” Bell encourages. “The ambiance is just completely over the top.” palmspringspropsandhopsfestival.com
Jesika Von Rabbit, Landroid & Popstar Nima / Nov. 1
Jesika Von Rabbit is a well-known virtuoso of the High Desert music scene and a regular at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown — so much so that she has nachos named after her on the menu. Before Von Rabbit takes the stage, catch performances by her fellow High Desert songsters Landroid and Popstar Nima. pappyandharriets.com
PHOTOGRAPHY BY NATE ABBOTT
Jesika Von Rabbit
Greater Palm Springs Pride / Nov. 1–3
First held in 1986 and promoted as a local variety show called Sizzle, Greater Palm Springs Pride has grown to become a vibrant three-day event with a parade and live performances on several stages. This year, downtown Palm Springs will be transformed into a special event zone where attendees can sip cocktails and sashay along Palm Canyon Drive between seeing acts like TLC and Maxine Nightingale. pspride.org
Tower of Power & Average White Band / Nov. 2
American soul band Tower of Power’s rhyme-y moniker might best refer to their staying power. They’ve been crafting funky jazz tunes for more than 50 years. Scottish soul outfit Average White Band is the 15th most sampled group in history, thanks to artists like the Beastie Boys and A Tribe Called Quest. Get down to both bands at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage.aguacalientecasinos.com
All Star Jam / Nov. 2
This benefit concert at Spotlight 29 Casino in Indio lives up to its name with a lineup of musical A-listers that includes Wally Palmar, a founding member of The Romantics, plus former lead singers of Journey, Chicago, and Kansas. All proceeds support local nonprofit Martha’s Village & Kitchen.
spotlight29.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF SPOTLIGHT 29
Steve Augeri
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF SPOTLIGHT 29
John Elefante
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF SPOTLIGHT 29
Wally Palmer
Fall Native Plant & Salvage Sale / Nov. 2
Save water and help ensure the survival of native plants by embracing the unique beauty of desert flora. This event at the Mojave Desert Land Trust headquarters in Joshua Tree offers the chance to purchase plenty of cacti, succulents, and other hardy plants; Pinterest-loving crafters will appreciate the selection of interesting salvage.mldt.org/events
The Mother Hips & Gospelbeach / Nov. 2
Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown hosts rootsy California rock band The Mother Hips as they perform tracks from their tenth studio album Chorus. The LP follows a five-year dry spell and lead singer Tim Bluhm’s recovery from a major car accident. pappyandharriets.com
Miss Richfield 1981 / Nov. 2
Russ King’s riotous drag persona draws her name from the year and Minnesota city in which she achieved her lifelong dream of being crowned beauty queen. She entertains audiences at Palm Springs Cultural Center with her signature Midwestern humor. outlandishps.com
Joshua Tree Half Marathon / Nov. 2
At Joshua Tree Lake RV & Campground, a day of exploring the national park and enjoying race expo booths and activities gives way to an after-dark half marathon over dirt roads and trails. Those 13.1 miles will seem almost magical under countless desert stars. vacationraces.com/half-marathons/joshua-tree
Brew in LQ / Nov. 2
Porters and lagers and ales, oh my! They’re all yours for the tasting at this craft beer festival at One Eleven La Quinta Center. More than 15 breweries participate, and food vendors ensure that you’ll leave stuffed as well as buzzed. There’s a DJ, a photo booth, and lawn games, too. playinlaquinta.com/brew-in-lq-2019
Margaritaville USA Pickleball Association National Championships / Nov. 2–10
Fast-paced racquet sport pickleball has been around longer than you might think: The game was invented in 1965 at the home of former Washington representative Joel Pritchard. It’s since gained enormous popularity, as evidenced by this eight-day championship event at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens that draws around 2,500 players. usapickleballchampionships.com
• WATCH: View Our Video on How Pickleball Has Taken Over the Desert.
Robert Reich / Nov. 8
The former Secretary of Labor and current professor of public policy at UC Berkeley talks economics at The Richards Center for the Arts as part of the popular Palm Springs Speaks series. palmspringsspeaks.org
Pinback / Nov. 8
Indie rock outfit Pinback borrowed their name from practical joke–playing space bombardier Sergeant Pinback, a character in the 1974 cult film Dark Star. Blast off with the band at Pappy & Harriet’s. pappyandharriets.com
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY PAPPY & HARRIET’S
Pinback
Los Tigres Del Norte / Nov. 8
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino presents a performance by this legendary norteño band, who gained international fame in 1974 for their cover of “Contrabando y traición,” an evocative corrido (or ballad) about two star-crossed drug smugglers. fantasyspringsresort.com
Date Harvest Festival / Nov. 9
From date shakes to bacon-wrapped medjools, Coachella Valley’s most important stone fruit takes center stage at this inaugural bash in Coachella organized by the California Date Commission. Los Lonely Boys and Jamie O’Neal are among the performers, and non-date dishes like artisan elote and pizza are on the menu, too dateharvestfest.com
Nelly / Nov. 9
This St. Louis–born rapper boasts a fascinating laundry list of side ventures: He owns the clothing line Apple Bottoms, played the 2007 World Series of Poker, and once released a fitness DVD called Celebrity Sweat. Skip the workout vid and instead break a sweat dancing to his Grammy-winning music at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage. aguacalientecasinos.com
Synergy Music and Arts Festival / Nov. 9
Founded by local nonprofit Culturas Music and Arts and now in its eighth year, this free event at Dateland Park in Coachella highlights hometown talents with live music and artwork, plus food trucks, a car show, and activities for kids. culturasmusicartscoachella.com
Relay for Life Coachella Valley / Nov. 9
Join the fight against cancer at this all-day relay at Freedom Park in Palm Desert. Following an opening ceremony and a celebratory walk by survivors and caregivers, teams traipse around the track to raise funds for research. There’s also game and activity tents and an after-dark luminaria lighting. cancer.org
Golden Grapes / Nov. 9
The Palm Springs Wine Festival sprouts in December, but you can get your sip on early with this poolside tasting at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs. Taste varietals from Scribe Winery, an innovative Sonoma vineyard that employs “non-interventionist” methods to create wines that more accurately reflect their environment. acehotel.com/palmsprings
Cherie Currie and Brie Darling / Nov. 9
These pioneering 1970s icons — Currie sang in the Runaways alongside Joan Jett; Darling’s rock group Fanny was the first all-female band signed to a major record label — team up on a tour for their slick 2019 collab album The Motivators, with a stop at Pappy & Harriet’s. pappyandharriets.com
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY PAPPY & HARRIET’S
Cherie Curie and Brie Darling
Palm Desert Choreography Festival / Nov. 9–10
This celebration of artistic movement, now in its 22nd year, is nothing if not, well, moving. Companies from all over the country perform pieces dreamed up by emerging and established choreographers, who compete for cash prizes — and the exposure that comes with scoring a win at the fest.
mccallumtheatre.com
Rancho Mirage Art Affaire / Nov. 9–10
Artists who display and sell at this annual event are selected by a jury panel, who limit each medium to ensure a well-balanced selection. Affaire attendees also have the opportunity to experience music, food, and wine at the Rancho Mirage Community Park. ranchomirageca.gov
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY RANCHO MIRAGE ART AFFAIRE
Rancho Mirage Art Affaire
PPR West Coast Pickleball Conference / Nov. 11
Increase your expertise of this ever-growing sport with a day of pickleball-focused panels, presentations, and speakers at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens. The conference is hosted by the Professional Pickleball Registery, an organization that offers resources, education workshops, equipment discounts, and more to pickleballers of all stripes. pprpickleball.org
Bringing Light to Life / Nov. 11
This one-woman play, based on letters, journal entries, and first-person testimonies, depicts American painter Agnes Pelton’s last day in her beloved Cathedral City home — and is all the more remarkable for its location, the actual Agnes Pelton house and studio. agnespeltonsociety.com
John Bayless / Nov. 13
This Julliard-trained pianist honed his talents as a child by playing the scores of films he saw at his local drive-in theater by ear. As an adult, he embarked on a 30-year concert career, often presenting as many as 50 shows a year, before suffering a stroke that took his right hand out of commission. Bayless reflects on these highs and lows with a single-handed piano concert at the McCallum Theatre. mccallumtheatre.com
Melissa Etheridge / Nov. 14
Grammy- and Oscar-winning musician, LGBTQ activist, and cannabis-infused winemaker Melissa Etheridge performs classics like “Ain’t It Heavy” and “Come to My Window,” plus tracks from her newest album The Medicine Show at the McCallum Theatre. mccallumtheatre.com
Sara Evans / Nov. 15
Sara Evans’ earliest gigs involved singing in her family’s band in Missouri. She grew up to become a Billboard Music Award winner with five No. 1 singles. Hear country hits including “Born to Fly” at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.
fantasyspringsresort.com
Desert Hot Springs Pride Festival / Nov. 16
Exhibitor booths, food trucks, art, live music, and dancing abound at this free festival for the LGBTQ community and their allies. The affair takes place at Cabot’s Pueblo Museum, a 35-room historic house built by one of Desert Hot Springs’ original pioneers. diversitydhs.org
Los Reileros Del Norte / Nov. 16
Spotlight 29 Casino shines its spotlight on norteño group Los Reilores Del Norte. The Chihuahua-born band is known for its unusual use of both saxophone and accordion, as well as its prolificacy: Since their founding in 1984, Los Reileros have released more than 50 albums. spotlight29.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF SPOTLIGHT 29
Los Reileros Del Norte
LESLIE JORDAN / NOV. 16-17
Leslie Jordan, the over-the-top actor-comedian known for popping up in Will & Grace and Sordid Lives, appears at the Palm Springs Cultural Center on Nov. 16 and 17. outlandishps.com
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY PALM SPRINGS CULTURAL CENTER
Leslie Jordan
Mandy Patinkin / Nov. 16
The gruff voice that once repeatedly uttered, “You killed my father. Prepare to die” (Patinkin played Inigo Montoya in 1987’s The Princess Bride) also does amazing things with show tunes. The actor and singer performs Broadway standards, American classics, and original music at the McCallum Theatre.
mccallumtheatre.com
The Kingston Trio / Nov. 17
The original members of this record-breaking group (Bob Shane, Nick Reynolds, and Dave Guard) named themselves after Jamaica’s capital as a nod to the country’s rhythmic folk music. Reynolds’ son Nick, his cousin Mike Marvin, and their friend Josh Reynolds make up a new Trio, playing the revered old songs at the McCallum Theatre. mccallumtheatre.com
Vetiver / Nov. 21
Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown is a natural setting for indie folk band Vetiver to present tracks from their 2019 album Up On High, considering that they recorded the intimate-sounding LP’s initial tracking while sitting on the floor of a house in the High Desert. pappyandharriets.com
Mariachi Flor de Toloache & The Villalobos Brothers / Nov. 22
Named after a Mexican plant traditionally used as a love potion, Mariachi Flor de Toloache is New York City’s first and only all-female mariachi band. The Villalobos Brothers craft timeless Mexican folk music and have performed at the Latin Grammys. Both groups appear at the McCallum Theatre for a night of crackerjack canciones. mccallumtheatre.com
Paul Anka / Nov. 22
This Canadian musician began his career as a teen idol in the late 1950s and went on to release hits like 1974’s “(You’re) Having My Baby” and pen chart-toppers for Tom Jones and Frank Sinatra. He honors Sinatra with his latest tour, which includes a show at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. fantasyspringsresort.com
Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival & Food Truck Fiesta / Nov. 22–24
Hot air balloons have been carrying people into the skies since 1783. Though this signature festival’s history is a bit briefer (it’s in its sixth year), it grows in scope each edition. This year’s event features 30 colorful balloons (and an exciting balloon race), 15 food trucks, an “Instagram garden,” a health and wellness fest, live music, and more at locations throughout Cathedral City. hotairballonfest.com
PHOTOGRAPHY BY COLBY TARSITANO
PHOTOGRAPHY BY COLBY TARSITANO
Cathedral City Food Truck Fiesta & Hot Air Balloon Festival
McCormick’s Palm Springs Classic Car Auction / Nov. 22–24
Twice a year, 33-year-old auction house McCormick packs the Palm Springs Convention Center’s outdoor event area with more than 500 shiny classic cars. Bid on beauties like a 1960 Chevy Impala and a sleek 1949 Cadillac convertible. classic-carauction.com
PHOTOGRAPHY BY COLBY TARSITANO
McCormick’s Classic Car Auction
Cinema Français / Nov. 22–24
Francophiles, take note: This festival at the Camelot Theatre in Palm Springs celebrates the best of French-language films (with English subtitles, for those of us who cannot yet parler français). This year’s lineup includes the 2019 thriller Trois Jours et Une Vie, which centers around a 12-year-old boy and the life-altering events of three days in the winter of 1999. cinemafrancaisps.com
Tom Petty’s Damn the Torpedoes / Nov. 23
Sometimes Spotify and a Bluetooth speaker just don’t cut it. The McCallum Theatre presents this “note for note, cut for cut” take on Tom Petty’s critically acclaimed 1979 album Damn the Torpedoes. mccallumtheatre.com
Smokey Robinson / Nov. 23
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Smokey Robinson takes the Agua Caliente Casino stage in Rancho Mirage to serenade audiences with legendary Motown tunes like “Who’s Loving You” and “My Girl.”
aguacalientecasinos.com
PHOTOGRAPHY BY MIRACLE ON EL PASEO
Miracle on El Paseo
BIGHORN BEHIND A MIRACLE / nov. 23
Since its inception in 2007, the grassroots group Bighorn Behind a Miracle (BAM) has assisted more than 100,000 local patients in their treatment of cancer. On Nov. 23, they host their 12th annual fundraiser featuring tribute act Stevie Nicks Illusion. bighornbam.net
The Highwaymen / Nov. 24
Just as the original pioneers of outlaw music joined to form the greatest supergroup in country history, three of today’s best tribute artists honoring Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Johnny Cash have teamed up to celebrate their heroes. See the new Highwaymen live at the McCallum Theatre. mccallumtheatre.com
Randy Rainbow / Nov. 23–24
This Emmy-nominated funnyman cites his wisecracking grandmother as a formative influence on his sense of humor. Like her, capitol antics are among his favorite comedic fodder — his show at Palm Springs Cultural Center will be packed with political musical parodies. outlandishps.com
WildLights / Nov. 26–Dec. 28
You won’t see reindeer, but there are giraffes, zebras, cheetahs, and Santa Claus himself. More than a million holiday lights adorn The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens at this annual event, which also features food and beverages, arts and crafts, and live entertainment. livingdesert.org
PHOTOGRAPHY BY CHRISTINA FRARY
WildLights at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens.
A Christmas Story: The Musical / Nov. 26–27
The songwriters behind La La Land penned the soundtrack for this stage version of the beloved 1983 holiday movie A Christmas Story. Watch Ralphie Parker; his pals; and, yes, the notorious leg lamp tromp their way across the McCallum Theatre stage.
mccallumtheatre.com
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY MCCALLUM THEATRE
A Christmas Story at the McCallum Theatre.
Fortem Financial Thanksgiving 5K / Nov. 28
Before digging into dinner, take a turkey trot at this fundraising 5K. The race is pup- and stroller-friendly, and a Kids Zone offers face painting, crafts, and games for little ones. For not-so-little ones, there’s a beer garden with complimentary suds for registrants. All proceeds benefit Coachella Valley nonprofit Martha’s Village & Kitchen. marthasvillage.org
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas / Nov. 29
This joyful, heart-pumping 1984 album has sold six million copies as of last count in 2004. Experience the Steamroller spirit live at the McCallum Theatre with songwriter Chip Davis and a plethora of multimedia effects, including video, lights, and dioramas. mccallumtheatre.com
Cabazon Indio Powwow / Nov. 29–Dec. 1
Be wowed by the beauty and vibrancy of Native American culture at this annual powwow at the Fantasy Springs Special Events Center in Indio. Tribes from across the country demonstrate traditional dancing, drumming, and singing, and attendees even will even get the chance to join in. Don’t forget to taste indigenous dishes and shop for intricately made arts and crafts at the vendor fair. fantasyspringsresort.org
John Tesh / Nov. 30
Jack-of-all-trades John Tesh (he’s a Grammy-nominated musician, veteran television and radio host, and winner of an Associated Press award for investigative journalism) celebrates the holidays with an acoustic Christmas concert at the McCallum Theatre. mccallumtheatre.com
Live and Let Die / Nov. 30
This unbeatable tribute to a beloved Beatle comes to Agua Caliente in Rancho Mirage courtesy Tony Kishman, an experienced Paul McCartney look- and sound-alike who previously starred in Broadway musical Beatlemania. aguacalientecasinos.com
Meat Puppets & Particle Kid / Nov. 30
Formed in 1980, Meat Puppets are known for their innovative brand of country- and psychedelic rock–edged punk music (which is sometimes dubbed, adorably, “cowpunk”). They’re preceded on the Pappy and Harriet’s stage by Particle Kid — the stage name of Willie Nelson’s son J. Micah Nelson. pappyandharriets.com