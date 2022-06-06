Where to Celebrate 4th of of July 2022 in the Desert

Fourth of July means the skies will be awash in fireworks and families and friends will gather to enjoy a long weekend in the desert. We’ve compiled a list of actives in Greater Palm Springs and surrounding cities in hopes to help you plan your weekend. We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

cathedral city



Where: Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City

When: 7 p.m. to midnight, July 2-3, all ages welcome

Location: 68960 E. Palm Canyon Drive

Admission: $10 without skates or $15 with skates. Ticket can be purchased online or in person at the casino's Essentials Gift Shop.

Food and beverages: Available on the casino floor or at 360 Sports Cathedral City.

Information: aguacalientecasinos.com

COACHELLA

City of Coachella hosts carnival rides, games, food vendors, fireworks.

When: 7-9 p.m. July 1

Location: Bagdouma Park, 51-723 Douma St.

Information: coachella.org

PALM SPRINGS

AAP – Food Samaritans Independence Day Celebration

They will host a dazzling Independence Day party and fundraiser at the historic O’Donnell House, perched high on the mountainside above the Palm Springs Art Museum. View the City of Palm Springs’ fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. Singer Keisha D provides the entertainment while Willie Rhine and his Eigh4Nine team will cater the event.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. July 4 Location: Historic O’Donnell House, 412 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way Tickets: $175 Information: 760-325-8481 or aidsassistance.org/events/july-4th-event

Swimming

Stay cool while enjoying a family friendly dive-in movie, Jungle Cruise.

When: 7:30 p.m. July 1

Location: Palm Springs Swim Center, 405 S. Pavilion Way in the Sunrise Plaza Complex, next to the Leisure Center.

Cost: free

Information: palmspringsca.gov

Drone Show and Concert

Enjoy a drone show and a listen to music from Petty and the Heartbreakers.

When: 6:30 p.m. July 2

Location: Downtown Park, Museum Way at Belardo Road, adjacent to the Forever Marilyn sculpture

Information: palmspringsca.gov

Outdoor Movie in the Park

When: 7:30 p.m. July 3

Location: Ruth Hardy Park, 700 Tamarisk Road

Information: palmspringsca.gov