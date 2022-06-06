Where to Celebrate 4th of of July 2022 in the Desert

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY AAP—FOOD SAMARITANS
View the city of Palm Springs fireworks elevated above the city at the historic O'Donnell House during the AAP-Food Samaritans Independence Day Celebration.
Fourth of July means the skies will be awash in fireworks and families and friends will gather to enjoy a long weekend in the desert. We’ve compiled a list of actives in Greater Palm Springs and surrounding cities in hopes to help you plan your weekend. We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.
cathedral city
Where: Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City
When: 7 p.m. to midnight, July 2-3, all ages welcome
Location: 68960 E. Palm Canyon Drive
Admission: $10 without skates or $15 with skates. Ticket can be purchased online or in person at the casino's Essentials Gift Shop.
Food and beverages: Available on the casino floor or at 360 Sports Cathedral City.
Information: aguacalientecasinos.com
COACHELLA
City of Coachella hosts carnival rides, games, food vendors, fireworks.
When: 7-9 p.m. July 1
Location: Bagdouma Park, 51-723 Douma St.
Information: coachella.org
PALM SPRINGS
AAP – Food Samaritans Independence Day Celebration
They will host a dazzling Independence Day party and fundraiser at the historic O’Donnell House, perched high on the mountainside above the Palm Springs Art Museum. View the City of Palm Springs’ fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. Singer Keisha D provides the entertainment while Willie Rhine and his Eigh4Nine team will cater the event.
When: 7 to 10 p.m. July 4 Location: Historic O’Donnell House, 412 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way Tickets: $175 Information: 760-325-8481 or aidsassistance.org/events/july-4th-event
Swimming
Stay cool while enjoying a family friendly dive-in movie, Jungle Cruise.
When: 7:30 p.m. July 1
Location: Palm Springs Swim Center, 405 S. Pavilion Way in the Sunrise Plaza Complex, next to the Leisure Center.
Cost: free
Information: palmspringsca.gov
Drone Show and Concert
Enjoy a drone show and a listen to music from Petty and the Heartbreakers.
When: 6:30 p.m. July 2
Location: Downtown Park, Museum Way at Belardo Road, adjacent to the Forever Marilyn sculpture
Information: palmspringsca.gov
Outdoor Movie in the Park
Enjoy a drone show and a listen to music from Petty and the Heartbreakers .
When: 7:30 p.m. July 3
Location: Ruth Hardy Park, 700 Tamarisk Road
Information: palmspringsca.gov
All-American Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza and Palm Springs Power Baseball
Family-friendly pool party at the Palm Springs Swim Center at the Palm Springs Swim Center, 405 S. Pavilion Way, featuring water games, inflatable slide, music, and great food, 3 p.m. - until the fireworks are over. Watch the city’s “All American Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular” at Palm Springs Stadium from the pool.
July 4: Concert in the Park featuring “Turn the Page, Tribute to Bob Seger” in Sunrise Park, 480 S. Sunrise Way, 5:30 p.m.
July 4: Palm Springs Power Baseball "All Stars Summer Collegiate Game," Palm Springs Stadium, 1901 Baristo Road, 6 p.m.
July 4: "All American Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular" at Palm Springs Stadium, 1901 Baristo Road, 9:15 p.m.
Information: palmspringsca.gov
Celebrate The Fourth With the Palm Springs Cultural Center
Rock out to all your favorite 80’s hits with music provided by DJ Mod Girl. Relive the campy glory of Rocky IV in an air-conditioned theatre. Hang outside in the cool zone in one of the petite party pools, play fun games to win prizes, and enjoy an All-American barbecue (hamburgers, hot dogs, and potato chips). Restrooms are indoors and air-conditioned.
The barbecue is available to all. Purchased seats include a meal. Additional food and non-alcoholic drinks are available for purchase from the Camelot Cafe and Concessions stand. Alcoholic beverages are available at outside bars. Alcohol is not permitted outside of the non-fenced area. Fireworks show begins at 9:15 p.m.
Folding chairs are available for purchase. Parking permits are only available through an upgrade.
When: 3-10 p.m. July 4
Location: 2300 E. Baristo Road, Palm Springs
Parking: You can reserve a spot in the center’s parking lot as an upgrade.
Fireworks: View the fireworks coming from the nearby Palm Springs Baseball Stadium, which starts at 9:15 p.m.
Information: eventbrite.com
PALM DESERT
Independence Day Celebration
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 4.
Location: Civic Center Park, 73510 Fred Waring Drive.
Music: Starts with the singing of the national anthem at 7:30 p.m. Immediately afterward, the Swing Cats Big Band with the Swing Kittens will entertain the crowd with swing-era classics and pop favorites. The Swing Cats are well-known in Southern California for their many appearances at Disneyland as well as past 4th of July performances in Palm Desert.
Parking: allowed at the park until the lots are full, usually by 5:30-6 p.m. Access to the park is from Fred Waring Drive.
Fireworks: begin at 9 p.m. for 20 minutes and synchronized to patriotic-themed songs simulcast on two local radio stations.
Food and Drink: A variety of food trucks and vendors will be on the premises. Attendees may also bring picnic dinners, but alcoholic beverages, smoking, and portable barbecues are prohibited. Bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the show, and a flashlight for safely exiting the park.
Shuttle: Free, air-conditioned shuttle service will be provided between The Gardens on El Paseo and the park from 6-10 p.m.
FYI: To protect public safety during the holiday celebration in the busy park, golf carts will not be allowed to operate inside park grounds on July 4. Private fireworks are illegal in Civic Center Park and throughout Palm Desert. The dog parks at Civic Center Park will also be closed that day because they lay within the pyrotechnics safety zone.
Information: discoverpalmdesert.com
RANCHO MIRAGE
Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage Fireworks
Free admission to the desert’s largest fireworks display with synchronized music on The Eagle 106.9 in partnership with the City of Rancho Mirage. Free parking opens at 3 p.m. Bring a lawn chair, blanket, and participate in the giveaways before the fireworks display starting at 5 p.m. There will be a live DJ, food and beverage specials, and festive photo backdrops at various locations across the property.
LAKE ARROWHEAD
See the fireworks reflect off of Lake Arrowhead.
When: July 3, 9-10 p.m.
Where: Lake Arrowhead Village, 28200 CA-189
Information: lakearrowheadchamber.com'
BIG BEAR LAKE
The 4th Of July Fireworks Celebration in Big Bear, hosted by the Rotary Club, Visit Big Bear, and the City of Big Bear, is free and rated one of the biggest and best shows in California. The fireworks are shot from a barge off of Pine Knot Marina and views from on and around the lake are stunning. The show starts after sundown, between 8:45 and 9:15 pm.
You can even watch the fireworks from 8,200 feet elevation with a ride on the Scenic Sky Chair for a fee. The viewing party includes a DJ. Starts at 5:30 p.m. with barbecue dinner at Hog on the Rocks, blues music by 60 Grit, and a free glass of champagne when the fireworks begin at 8:45 p.m. Dinner and entertainment is included in the ticket price. Look for a bounce house, face painting, and free hot chocolate for the kids. Bring a chair or blanket for the fireworks show.
Fourth of July Cruise on Miss Liberty Paddlewheel Boat
Cruise the lake and watch the fireworks explode right above your head when you board the Miss Liberty Paddlewheel Tour Boat at Pine Knot Marina. Dock departure is at 8 p.m. and the tour returns to dock after the fireworks show.
Captain John’s Independence Day Extravaganza
Take advantage of another fireworks viewpoint from Captain John’s Marina. There will be live reggae music, you can bring your own food or buy a picnic barbecue. Bring your chairs, beach blankets and umbrellas to claim a spot early on the beach.
Information: bigbear.com
WHERE TO VIEW FIREWORKS
• Drive up Highway 74 to Vista Point to have an overview of the entire valley and see several fireworks displays at once. Be careful driving down the switchback once the fireworks are over.
• From the second floor of The Gardens at El Paseo in Palm Desert. Watch from a balcony or dine al fresco at Tommy Bahama and enjoy the Palm Desert fireworks from their patio.