The desire to attain the perfect symbiotic relationship between indoor and outdoor living is a mantra heard throughout the Coachella Valley. Designer Troy Bankord has a keen understanding of the power and impact that connective living spaces can have in our day-to-day lives, and he’s been bringing them to life for over three decades. Or, as he so artfully puts it, he creates connective indoor and outdoor sanctuaries that are “Places of Peace.”

Here, he shares the design tips behind five of his favorite projects.

Black & White

This home was originally painted white with black trim. Bankord’s idea was to pull the black onto the residence wall and into the living area of the home to add warmth and a dramatic backdrop for art, plantings, and furnishings. “The hardscape around the pool is white Marbella shell stone — a tie-in to the residence and a continuance of my desired vision of a clean, modern, black-and-white design scheme,” he says.

“Stainless steel fire pits were designed and installed as a modern sculptural focal point in the center of the space, while stainless steel cone lights were added onto the residence wall for their groovy architectural shape, midcentury vibe, and beautiful lighting pattern after hours.”