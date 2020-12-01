Décor + More

If you’re having trouble shopping for the modernist who has everything, here are a few design-forward ideas to surprise them.

1. Model Kit

For any wannabe Richard Neutras — no matter their age — you can’t go wrong with Arckit, the Lego-like modeling system. Budding architects can follow a step-by-step guide to create a midcentury marvel (or design their own thing) with the 105 components found in the Mini Modern Colors 2.0 set. us.arckit.com