Décor + More

If you’re having trouble shopping for the modernist who has everything, here are a few design-forward ideas to surprise them.
1. Model Kit
For any wannabe Richard Neutras — no matter their age — you can’t go wrong with Arckit, the Lego-like modeling system. Budding architects can follow a step-by-step guide to create a midcentury marvel (or design their own thing) with the 105 components found in the Mini Modern Colors 2.0 set. us.arckit.com
2. Pottery
Double M mastermind Mary McDonald throws and glazes each of her cheery planters (plus pitchers, mugs, tumblers, and wood-and-ceramic bells) by hand. Pick up one of her colorful pots, complete with a succulent, for your green-thumbed friends at the Shops at 1345 in Palm Springs’ Uptown Design District. doublempottery.com
3. Flask
This 8-ounce container by Well Told Design is laser etched with a map of Palm Springs (or whatever city you desire). Besides matte black, Well Told’s handsome flasks are also available in matte white and stainless steel. Bonus: If the recipient enjoys the liquid contents a bit too much, it doubles as a navigational tool. welltolddesign.com
4. Ornament
Let them know it’s Christmas in Palm Springs with this retro-cool pink and teal ornament specially designed by Peepa’s owner Jeff Witthuhn. If a glittery vintage starburst won’t make spirits bright, he has plenty of other dangly options in his kitschy downtown Palm Springs boutique. peepasps.com
5. Drinkware
While an actual molded plywood chair from Charles and Ray Eames is out of most modernist gift givers’ budgets, these arresting Palm Springs Life-branded mugs and bottles come within a $30 limit. The mugs are available in contrasting black or white, and the double-walled bottle keeps drinks hot for up to eight hours. palmspringslife.com/shop/store