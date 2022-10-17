5 Colorful Hotels to Celebrate Your Pride

Joshua Tree artist Patrick Hasson stands in front of The Rainbow House, which he created during the pandemic and is available for vacation stays.
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY PATRICK HASSON
Rainbow House, Joshua Tree
Living art may be one way to describe staying at this residence created by artist Patrick Hasson. The Rainbow House is a psychedelic, livable art retreat that began as a way for Hasson to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was living alone when the pandemic hit,” Hasson says, “and it felt like the world was coming to an end.”
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY TRIXIE MATEL
It just wouldn't be Trixie Matel without pink.
Trixie Motel, Palm Springs
Created by infamous drag queen Trixie Mattel (also known from RuPaul’s Drag Race) and designed by Dazey LA, the Trixie Motel sits in downtown Palm Springs beside the old Las Palmas neighborhood. This unique retro-themed motel features seven themed rooms for guests to choose from such as “The Malibu Barbara”, “Queen of Hearts”, or even the “Atomic Bombshell” suites. And lots of pink.
Palm Springs inspired Trixie to create a one-of-a-kind experience. “I like all the midcentury, California-desert design,” she says. “And the motel is very…the motel’s already one of the weirdest things in Palm Springs, but anywhere else it would’ve been like…very weird. In Palm Springs, it actually makes sense. So we pulled in the pastels and the ‘60s elements.” trixiemotel.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE ART HOTEL
The Art Hotel offers a pair of Instagrammable-points before you even enter the property.
Art Hotel, Palm Springs
Entrepreneur and designer Tracy Turco loves retro, especially expressing it in colors. Before you even enter the Art Hotel, you’ll have to stop for a selfie in front of the rainbow palette right next to a flower power mural. What was a former apartment complex has been transformed into eight rooms that in most cases come with a kitchenette and a record player with vintage vinyl to make the experience complete. The rooms feature Turco’s penchant for bright colors and authentic pieces from the era. Be sure to check out Turco’s Tiki and Cheetah hotels as well. arthotelps.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY JOSH CHO
The colors at the Sagauro Palm Springs reflect the desert flowers landscape.
The Saguaro Palm Springs
Architects Peter Stamberg and Paul Aferia brought the colors of the desert landscape to full bloom when they reimagined The Saguaro in 2012, which features 14 hues seen throughout the 244-room hotel. Each room has indoor and outdoor sitting areas, The color scheme accents the playfulness of the property from the pool to the San Jacinto Lawn area. During Pride weekend (Nov. 4-6), check out the work of a pair of contemporary artists, Michael James Schneider and Justin DeCou. Schneider will create a daily message with balloons and flowers in the Saguaro courtyard, while DeCou will pain a permanent mural on one of the hotel’s colorful walls. thesaguaro.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY CHRIS MILLER / IMAGINE IMAGERY
Brilliant flower murals by artist Louise Jones decorate the exteriors of Fleur Noire Hotel.
Fleur Noire Hotel, Palm Springs
When he decided to create the hotel out of an old apartment complex, architect Chris Pardo (Arrive Hotel) admitted the buildings were not architecturally significant. So he made them compelling by bringing on mural artist Louise Jones and wallpaper artist Ellie Cashman to decorate the exterior and interior walls of the 21 units with large and colorful flowers, respectively. It’s like they are blooming right before your eyes. fleurnoirehotel.com