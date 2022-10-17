the rainbow house patrick hasson

5 Colorful Hotels to Celebrate Your Pride

Here are suggested stays that make a significant splash with a rainbow of colors as your backdrop to celebrating Greater Palm Springs Pride.

Joshua Tree artist Patrick Hasson stands in front of The Rainbow House, which he created during the pandemic and is available for vacation stays.
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY PATRICK HASSON

Show your pride and make your stay in Greater Palm Springs splash with color. As Greater Palm Springs Pride nears with events set to take place Nov. 1–6 culminating with the Pride Parade down Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs, here are some suggestions on where to stay that let you show your true colors.
Rainbow House, Joshua Tree

Living art may be one way to describe staying at this residence created by artist Patrick Hasson. The Rainbow House is a psychedelic, livable art retreat that began as a way for Hasson to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was living alone when the pandemic hit,” Hasson says, “and it felt like the world was coming to an end.”

rainbow house
He had recently begun '1969,' a classic rock series featuring such musical legends as Jimi Hendrix, Paul McCartney, and Robert Plant, but the pandemic derailed all focus. “I needed to channel all that fear into something positive,” Hasson says, which became the catalyst to turn his Joshua Tree home into a rainbow-infused retreat.
rainbowhousejoshuatree
The project took two years to compete and hundreds of gallons of paint. Hasson ruptured a disc in his back that kept him sidelined during the painting process for four months. Inspired by Noah Purifoy's Outdoor Art Museum and Leonard Knight's Salvation Mountain, Hasson can now say he has possibly the largest livable art work in the Mojave Desert. patrickhasson.com
trixiemotelpalmsprings

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY TRIXIE MATEL
It just wouldn't be Trixie Matel without pink.

Trixie Motel, Palm Springs

Created by infamous drag queen Trixie Mattel (also known from RuPaul’s Drag Race) and designed by Dazey LA, the Trixie Motel sits in downtown Palm Springs beside the old Las Palmas neighborhood. This unique retro-themed motel features seven themed rooms for guests to choose from such as “The Malibu Barbara”, “Queen of Hearts”, or even the “Atomic Bombshell” suites. And lots of pink.

Palm Springs inspired Trixie to create a one-of-a-kind experience. “I like all the midcentury, California-desert design,” she says. “And the motel is very…the motel’s already one of the weirdest things in Palm Springs, but anywhere else it would’ve been like…very weird. In Palm Springs, it actually makes sense. So we pulled in the pastels and the ‘60s elements.” trixiemotel.com

arthotelpalmsprings

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE ART HOTEL
The Art Hotel offers a pair of Instagrammable-points before you even enter the property.

Art Hotel, Palm Springs

Entrepreneur and designer Tracy Turco loves retro, especially expressing it in colors. Before you even enter the Art Hotel, you’ll have to stop for a selfie in front of the rainbow palette right next to a flower power mural. What was a former apartment complex has been transformed into eight rooms that in most cases come with a kitchenette and a record player with vintage vinyl to make the experience complete. The rooms feature Turco’s penchant for bright colors and authentic pieces from the era. Be sure to check out Turco’s Tiki and Cheetah hotels as well. arthotelps.com

saguaropalmspringscalifornia

PHOTOGRAPH BY JOSH CHO
The colors at the Sagauro Palm Springs reflect the desert flowers landscape.

The Saguaro Palm Springs

Architects Peter Stamberg and Paul Aferia brought the colors of the desert landscape to full bloom when they reimagined The Saguaro in 2012, which features 14 hues seen throughout the 244-room hotel. Each room has indoor and outdoor sitting areas, The color scheme accents the playfulness of the property from the pool to the San Jacinto Lawn area. During Pride weekend (Nov. 4-6), check out the work of a pair of contemporary artists, Michael James Schneider and Justin DeCou. Schneider will create a daily message with balloons and flowers in the Saguaro courtyard, while DeCou will pain a permanent mural on one of the hotel’s colorful walls. thesaguaro.com

fleurnoirehotelpalmsprings

PHOTOGRAPH BY CHRIS MILLER / IMAGINE IMAGERY
Brilliant flower murals by artist Louise Jones decorate the exteriors of Fleur Noire Hotel.

Fleur Noire Hotel, Palm Springs

When he decided to create the hotel out of an old apartment complex, architect Chris Pardo (Arrive Hotel)  admitted the buildings were not architecturally significant. So he made them compelling by bringing on mural artist Louise Jones and wallpaper artist Ellie Cashman to decorate the exterior and interior walls of the 21 units with large and colorful flowers, respectively. It’s like they are blooming right before your eyes. fleurnoirehotel.com

