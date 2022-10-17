5 Colorful Hotels to Celebrate Your Pride

Trixie Motel, Palm Springs

Created by infamous drag queen Trixie Mattel (also known from RuPaul’s Drag Race) and designed by Dazey LA, the Trixie Motel sits in downtown Palm Springs beside the old Las Palmas neighborhood. This unique retro-themed motel features seven themed rooms for guests to choose from such as “The Malibu Barbara”, “Queen of Hearts”, or even the “Atomic Bombshell” suites. And lots of pink.

Palm Springs inspired Trixie to create a one-of-a-kind experience. “I like all the midcentury, California-desert design,” she says. “And the motel is very…the motel’s already one of the weirdest things in Palm Springs, but anywhere else it would’ve been like…very weird. In Palm Springs, it actually makes sense. So we pulled in the pastels and the ‘60s elements.” trixiemotel.com