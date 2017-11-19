5 Houses with Incredible Mountain Views in Greater Palm Springs

Location, location, location may be a homebuyer’s mantra, but in Greater Palm Springs many buyers want something a little extra: A location with an incredible view of one of the surrounding mountain ranges. Whether you want that view to feel up close and personal or have a more panoramic quality, you won’t be lacking in options. Palm Springs Life sought out brokers from The Agency to sort through the inventory and find five of the most dramatic homes currently on the market. 18 Jill Terrace, Rancho Mirage Located not far from Sunnylands in Rancho Mirage, this house in the gated community of La Residence was built in 1996 and completely renovated in 2016. “The home is perfectly sited to take in panoramic views of the San Jacinto mountains from almost every room,” says real estate agent Gregg Fletcher. This house sits on nearly an acre and encompasses four bedrooms and five bathrooms in 5,244 square feet. “The expansive esplanade walkway from the pedestrian gate to the main entry sets the tone for this contemporary residence,” says Fletcher. “The public space is a large and inviting open concept with a wood burning fireplace and sunken wet bar [and there are] walls of disappearing glass with soaring ceilings and beautiful natural light.” Listing price: $2,495,000

Some of the home’s unique outdoor features at 3095 Linea include a pool with multicolor lighting, misters, outdoors speakers, a fire pit, built-in barbecue, and an outdoor shower. 3095 Linea Linea was first profiled on Palm Springs Life‘s website when the community in the Andreas Hills area of South Palm Springs was breaking ground in 2015. • See related story: Linea Homes Transform From Inspiration into Living Environment At the time, the builder Andrew Adler, CEO of Alta Verde Group, described his approach: “We don’t just start with a floor plan and then figure out how to get a facade on it. We start with a sculpture, the house has to look beautiful, there has to be an aesthetic inspiration first. [So we] take a piece of sculpture and transpose it into a living environment.” Adler partnered with Los Angeles architect Anthony Poon of Poon Design Inc. on his vision for a community of all-white homes. The house at 3095 was completed this year and has just over 4,800 square feet with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. “Located in the center of the Palm Springs Canyon, the home has amazing west and south facing mountain views,” says real estate agent Rich Nolan. “With an all-white development, there is an art in the contrast of the modern layout and dramatic mountains in the background setting. This property is all about symmetry and linearity, everything is about being low slung and really grand horizontally, not about being grand height wise — the mountains take care of that.” Listing price: $2,950,000

The property on Palma Seco Circle has two guest houses, a pool, spa, and tennis court that overlook the entire Coachella Valley. 57425 Palma Seco Circle “Tucked behind private gates in the mountains above Palm Springs and boasting panoramic views of the Coachella Valley, this is a secluded compound to get away from city life while also being within ten minutes driving distance to Palm Desert,” says real estate agent Michelle Schwartz. The house was built in 1989 and designed by Patricia Gucci, granddaughter of the fashion house’s founder, Guccio Gucci. The property sits on just over 18 acres and has 10 bedrooms and 10.5 bathrooms. “The home features grand-scale interiors with a gracious indoor-outdoor flow, a home theatre, a large chef’s kitchen, numerous patios ideal for dining and entertaining, and a private sun deck off every bedroom,” adds Schwartz. Listing price: $7,000,000

The property on East Via Altamira is walled and gated and has uninterrupted mountain views from the large lap pool, spa, and fire pit. 1010 East Via Altamira Boasting a classic view of the San Jacinto Mountains from its location in the Movie Colony East neighborhood of central Palm Springs, this home was built in 1950 but extensively renovated five years ago. “When the property was renovated, they installed new terrazzo floors throughout and large pocket sliding doors opening the living space to the outdoor entertaining areas,” says real estate agent Richard Bartholomew. The four-bedroom, five-bath house has over 2,800 square feet and sits on a one-third acre lot. The property is designed in a U-shape that surrounds a large saltwater lap pool so that everything opens up to full views Listing price: $1,549,000