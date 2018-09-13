Can you feel the change in the air? Those cooler mornings are a welcomed sign that just maybe, we’re headed toward double-digit temps before we know it.
Or not. We do live in the desert.
But September also signals a change in the events calendar. It’s busy, and that means you have an even greater selection of how you spend your down time.
We have 5 Things to Do for this weekend. Not in any particular order. But trust me, there is a whole lot more out there.
1. Take a Chill Pill
Bhakti fest is six-day yoga and sacred music festival, Sept,. 12-17, held at Joshua Tree Retreat Center where you can take in music titans like Krishna Das and Jai Uttal, take time for self-reflection, stretching, or attend a talk featuring Deepak Chopra, the guru of personal transformation and integrative medicine.
• See our interview with Deepak.
Details: palmspringslife.com/events/
2. Dynamic Ladies
You might be surprised to know that TLC is the best-selling American girl-group of all time. So you’re going to get a better bang for your buck because En Vogue is also joining them on stage Sept. 15 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. Both groups will sing their more recognizable songs, but both also came out with albums this year after a lengthy hiatus so expect some new stuff in there as well.
Details: palmspringslife.com/events/
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO
TLC recently released their first album in 15 years called “We’re still TLC.”
3. make me laugh
They call themselves the ambassadors of laughter, and this troupe of performers is out to tickle your funny bone. The Improvables will be joined by Jeffrey Norman as emcee at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at The Desert Rose Playhouse in Cathedral City.
Details: palmspringslife.com/events/
4. Beats and Brews
Enjoy music, art, and Boochcraft on Sept, 15. Wait, what? Boochcraft is “California’s first hjigh-alcohol content kombucha,” according to its website. Comes in a variety of flavors. Listen to music by The Flusters, Spankshaft, Plastic Ruby, Jeremiah Red, and Dj Aaron C. Admission is free.
Details: palmspringslife.com/events/
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF BOOCHCRAFT
5. FLY LIKE AN EAGLE
Sunnylands is back open, and here’s an opportunity to enjoy its pristine grounds but also take in a free movie Sept. 14 that reflects the historic estate’s current exhibition on birds called Flight Places: The Birds of Sunnylands. National Geographic photographer Tim Laman was commissioned by the Annenberg Foundation Trust at Sunnylands to photograph a range of bird species over a two-year period.
The movie, The Eagle Huntress, is a 90-minute true story about a 13-year-old girl in Mongolia who raises an eagle. Watch the trailer.
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and small picnic items.
Details: palmspringslife.com/events/