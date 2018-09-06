Just when we thought fall might be making its presence known, we are reminded it’s still summer with 110+ temps predicted for the weekend.
But you can still play it cool with a few suggestions on how to fill your weekend with fun activities and adventures.
Here are 5 Things to Do This Weekend for Sept. 7-9.
When Dinosaurs Roamed Indio
Straight out of the Jurassic motion picture series of films, this interactive exhibit Sept. 8-9 of more than 50 dinosaurs is the perfect remedy for this weekend’s expected hot temperatures.
Indoors at the Riverside County Fairgrounds, kids and adults can touch and gain close look at these robotic creatures. There are even dinosaur babies that kids can pet while learning more about them. Tickets are valid for all-day access, so you can come and go as you please. There are also military discounts, and kids under the age of 2 are admitted free.
Tribute to Aretha Franklin
The late singer will be honored with special performances by Patrice Morris of the legendary group The Fifth Dimension and an assembly of Motown/jazz artists at Melvyn’s inside the Ingleside Inn in Palm Springs. Morris has also sang studio backgrounds for Michael Jackson and Christina Aguilera. There is no better setting than a nightclub known to host Frank Sinatra. Michael Healy will also perform on piano.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PATRICE MORRIS
Patrice Morris, who is touring with The Fifth Dimension, headlines a musicial tribute to Aretha Franklin Sept. 9 at Melvyn’s in Palm Springs.
“Girls Will be Girls”
The 15th anniversary of this classic drag queen film will be celebrated at Camelot Theatre inside the Palm Springs Cultural Center with a VIP cocktail party featuring actor Jack Plotnick, who plays Evie Harris in the film, and director Richard Day. The Q&A will be moderated by Terry Ray, who is in the midst of his own theatrical production of Electricity the Play, which uses a hotel room at INNdulge as its stage. Cher-Javier will also perform as part of the pre-screening activities. The VIP party starts at 6 p.m. followed by the Q&A at 7:30 p.m. and the screening at 8.
Petite Powerhouse
Country singer Martina McBride has been called the Celine Dion of country music because of her soprano voice. The 14-time Grammy nominee has won the Country Music Association’s “Female Vocalist of the Year” award four times. She has also authored two cookbooks, and was a guest judge on America’s Got Talent this summer. Catch her Sept. 8 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO
Martina McBride brings her powerful voice on Sept. 8 to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.
The Few, The Proud, The Women
View the newest exhibit at the Twentynine Palms Historical Society’s Old Schoolhouse Museum featuring 100 years of women in the Marine Corps, and the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps Women’s Reserve.
There are displays of uniforms, photographs, and assorted memorabilia, and docents are available for additional information. The exhibit runs through the end of the month.