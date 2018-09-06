Just when we thought fall might be making its presence known, we are reminded it’s still summer with 110+ temps predicted for the weekend.

But you can still play it cool with a few suggestions on how to fill your weekend with fun activities and adventures.

Here are 5 Things to Do This Weekend for Sept. 7-9.

When Dinosaurs Roamed Indio

Straight out of the Jurassic motion picture series of films, this interactive exhibit Sept. 8-9 of more than 50 dinosaurs is the perfect remedy for this weekend’s expected hot temperatures.

Indoors at the Riverside County Fairgrounds, kids and adults can touch and gain close look at these robotic creatures. There are even dinosaur babies that kids can pet while learning more about them. Tickets are valid for all-day access, so you can come and go as you please. There are also military discounts, and kids under the age of 2 are admitted free.

