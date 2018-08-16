If you are looking for something to do this weekend in the Coachella Valley, you can find music, food, entertainment, or a combination of all three, all within close proximity.
We’ve shortened the list to these top 5 picks.
3rd Annual Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage
As summer winds down, so too is the 3rd Annual Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage. This event, which features more than 20 Rancho Mirage restaurants showcasing $4 drinks, $4 appetizers, and $4 dessert specials, runs through Sunday (Aug. 19).
Whether you want to sample something from a newer establishment, such as MidiCi Neapolitan Pizza at The River or Haus of Poké, or fall back on one of the tried and true staples such as Catalan or bluEmber, this weekend will be your last, until next year, to experience great deals on more than 50 menu items. These offers include a Nutella calzone, ahi tuna poké nachos, and a watermelon margarita with Tajin rim, to name a few.
A $10 Taste of Summer wristband is required to participate. Proceeds from the purchase of wristbands go directly to Coachella Valley charities, including, but not limited to, FIND Food Bank, Angel View, Braille Institute, and Desert AIDS Project. Wristbands can be purchased at any of the supported charity locations or at the Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce.
Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage is organized by Rancho Mirage Restaurant Association, Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce, and City of Rancho Mirage.
Roger Daltrey Makes Solo Tour Stop
in Valley
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio
Founder and lead singer of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band The Who, Roger Daltrey makes a solo appearance at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino at 8 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 18). Daltrey will perform hits from his new solo album As Long As I Have You. He will also be joined on stage by legendary The Who bandmates to perform classics and rarities.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO
Roger Daltry, who was here two years ago for Desert Trip when The Who performed, is back by himself.
Drag Queen Brunch Show
Rio Azul Mexican Bar and Grill, Palm Springs
Brunch, bottomless mimosas, and a drag show – what a way to begin your Sunday! For only $25, you’ll be treated to a comedy Broadway music and female impersonator show, as well as an array of Mexican brunch menu items from which to choose (Chilaquiles, Chile Verde burrito, and Huevos Rrancheros, to name a few). This price also includes tax and gratuity. Bottomless mimosas can be purchased for $10.
Doors open for the Desert Divas drag brunch at 10 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 19). Show begins at 11 a.m. A second show will be added if the first show sells out.
Japan Class Series in Palm Springs
Wabi Sabi Japan Living, Palm Springs
There is a lot to be learned at Wabi Sabi Japan Living this weekend, so much so that you can spend Friday, Saturday, and Sunday learning about Japanese tea, sake pairing, and Japanese skincare. On Friday, (Aug, 17) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., sample Japanese teas and check out Wabi Sabi’s intricate Syphon coffee maker. Saturday (Aug. 18), from 5:30-7:30 p.m., beat the summer heat with a sampling of five chilled sakés and enjoy small bites. Sunday (Aug. 19), from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., learn about Mizu Life Water skincare, and treat your body’s largest organ with a combination of Japanese nature and science.
August Cabaret: Brenda Moore, “All You Need Is Love”
CVRep at The Atrium in Rancho Mirage
Coachella Valley Repertory Theater celebrates its Summer Cabaret Series with All You Need is Love, with songs from The Beatles performed by Brenda Silas Moore and friends. Moore, a revered cabaret singer who began singing in church, has performed as a soloist and has starred in a number of hit musicals.
Showtimes are Friday (Aug. 17) and Saturday (Aug. 18) at 7 p.m., and Sunday (Aug. 19) at 2 p.m.