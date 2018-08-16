If you are looking for something to do this weekend in the Coachella Valley, you can find music, food, entertainment, or a combination of all three, all within close proximity.

We’ve shortened the list to these top 5 picks.

3rd Annual Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage

As summer winds down, so too is the 3rd Annual Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage. This event, which features more than 20 Rancho Mirage restaurants showcasing $4 drinks, $4 appetizers, and $4 dessert specials, runs through Sunday (Aug. 19).

Whether you want to sample something from a newer establishment, such as MidiCi Neapolitan Pizza at The River or Haus of Poké, or fall back on one of the tried and true staples such as Catalan or bluEmber, this weekend will be your last, until next year, to experience great deals on more than 50 menu items. These offers include a Nutella calzone, ahi tuna poké nachos, and a watermelon margarita with Tajin rim, to name a few.

A $10 Taste of Summer wristband is required to participate. Proceeds from the purchase of wristbands go directly to Coachella Valley charities, including, but not limited to, FIND Food Bank, Angel View, Braille Institute, and Desert AIDS Project. Wristbands can be purchased at any of the supported charity locations or at the Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce.

Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage is organized by Rancho Mirage Restaurant Association, Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce, and City of Rancho Mirage.

palmspringslife.com/events/